Apple Watch Series 10: Are Enthusiasts Headed For Disappointment? Rumors Busted

The upcoming sensation by Apple the Apple Watch 10, or as the convention might follow the Apple Watch X is set to be launched sometime soon this year. All eyes are on the design of the upcoming gadget which is expected to get a new look and with its new leak circulating all over the internet it gives us a clue about what to expect, and to answer the question that we all have been wondering about which is, will Your Current Watch Bands Fit the Next Model? Spoiler: Yes!

A Bigger Display Is On The Menu

Well no matter what name is bestowed upon the watch, it will have a bigger display this time, bigger than any previous versions that Apple has launched till now. The raw CAD renders reveal a Watch sporting a two-inch display—marking the largest ever seen in Apple’s lineup, surpassing the 1.93-inch screens of the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2.



This means that the watch from the new series will definitely feature a much bigger screen than the series 9 which comes with a 1.7-inch display. Apple does not follow the conventional schema of categorizing their watches in terms of display size but uses the term case height instead, which is also set to increase.

Is The New Version Headed For Dissapointmet?

But Apple enthusiasts from around the world who were hoping for a major revamp might end up being disappointed, with Apple introducing no major changes in the overall design of the watch. If you’re anticipating a larger display with Series 10 compared to the Ultra’s 49mm version, it seems the overall dimensions won’t increase significantly.



“This is bigger than the Apple Watch Ultra (1.93-inch) and Apple Watch Series 9 (1.7-inch). Interestingly, its dimensions sit between these two models and it’s smaller than the Watch Ultra,” according to the report.

The upcoming Watch is expected to measure around 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm, maintaining continuity with familiar features like the Digital Crown and side button, alongside a similarly shaped display in the renders.

No Major Overhaul Revealed

Now the reports convey that the new watch may not go through a major overhaul design-wise and the only big change would be the display size of the screen, this sets a tone for disappointment as the series 10 would mark its tenth anniversary and the people were expecting a major revamp, which would exhibit a new design.

Leaks and reports suggest that the Series 10 will probably stick with the existing design but feature larger displays. According to analyst Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, both the standard Apple Watch and the Apple Watch Ultra are expected to have bigger sizes without major design alterations.

“This year’s third-generation Apple Watch Ultra will have roughly the same look as the original, and the other watch models still resemble the Series 4 launched in 2018,” he said.

Well, it is not new for Apple to release products that have only a few minor changes from what the previous versions have had to offer, taking the example of the iPhone itself with its display getting bigger slightly every time and increased number of cameras till iPhone 14, the latest version which is iPhone15, was the one where apple kicked it up a notch with its Dynamic Island display at the top, but the overall design remained the same.

With the official announcement anticipated in the fall, we should be able to see more information about the Apple Watch Series 10 coming out over the period of next few months. Although a significant redesign may not be in the cards, potential enhancements like a size increase could still make the Series 10 a compelling choice for current Apple Watch owners looking for an option to upgrade. Let’s see what they have up their sleeve as the new launch approaches.

