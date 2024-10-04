According to Apple’s release notes, the iOS 18.0.1 update addresses the following concerns:

Touchscreen responsiveness : Users with iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models had observed instances where taps were not registering on their screens, likely due to the ProMotion 120Hz display and slim bezel design on these models.

Camera freezing in macro video mode : A specific issue with the camera freezing occurred when recording 4K macro videos on the iPhone 16 Pro's ultra-wide camera.

Messaging app crashes: Apple also fixed a bug that caused the Messages app to crash when users replied with a shared Apple Watch face.

While this update aims to improve user experience on the iPhone 16 Pro series, iOS 18.0.1 could be the last non-AI-focused update from Apple, as the tech giant is preparing to release iOS 18.1 with enhanced artificial intelligence features. Expected in mid-October, iOS 18.1 will reportedly introduce new AI capabilities, including an updated “glowscreen Siri” feature and expanded support for tools on iPhone 15 Pro and newer models.

Additionally, iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models continue to be manufactured in China, unlike the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, which Apple has started producing in India. This marks a significant shift in Apple’s production strategy, yet it appears the Pro models remain under Chinese manufacturing.

With iOS 18.0.1 now available, Apple aims to restore a seamless experience for users, especially those who rely on the advanced features of the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. As anticipation builds for the iOS 18.1 release, Apple users are looking forward to a smoother, more responsive device experience.