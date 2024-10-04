Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Apple’s iOS 18.0.1 Update Targets iPhone 16 Pro – Check Details

Apple also fixed a bug that caused the Messages app to crash when users replied with a shared Apple Watch face.

Apple’s iOS 18.0.1 Update Targets iPhone 16 Pro – Check Details

Apple has swiftly responded to iPhone 16 Pro users experiencing issues with their devices by releasing the iOS 18.0.1 update, aiming to fix bugs related to touchscreen delays and camera freezing. iPhone 16 Pro owners reported several problems shortly after launch, including unresponsive screen taps and camera malfunctions, especially during 4K video recording with the ultra-wide lens.

According to Apple’s release notes, the iOS 18.0.1 update addresses the following concerns:

  • Touchscreen responsiveness: Users with iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models had observed instances where taps were not registering on their screens, likely due to the ProMotion 120Hz display and slim bezel design on these models.
  • Camera freezing in macro video mode: A specific issue with the camera freezing occurred when recording 4K macro videos on the iPhone 16 Pro’s ultra-wide camera.
  • Messaging app crashes: Apple also fixed a bug that caused the Messages app to crash when users replied with a shared Apple Watch face.

While this update aims to improve user experience on the iPhone 16 Pro series, iOS 18.0.1 could be the last non-AI-focused update from Apple, as the tech giant is preparing to release iOS 18.1 with enhanced artificial intelligence features. Expected in mid-October, iOS 18.1 will reportedly introduce new AI capabilities, including an updated “glowscreen Siri” feature and expanded support for tools on iPhone 15 Pro and newer models.

Additionally, iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models continue to be manufactured in China, unlike the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, which Apple has started producing in India. This marks a significant shift in Apple’s production strategy, yet it appears the Pro models remain under Chinese manufacturing.

With iOS 18.0.1 now available, Apple aims to restore a seamless experience for users, especially those who rely on the advanced features of the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. As anticipation builds for the iOS 18.1 release, Apple users are looking forward to a smoother, more responsive device experience.

 

Must read: Bangladesh: Hindu Groups Protest in Chittagong Against Minority Persecution Before Durga Puja

Filed under

Apple bug fixes Apple iOS Update Apple update fixes iOS 18.0.1 update iPhone 16 Pro camera freezing iPhone 16 Pro China manufacture iPhone 16 Pro display fix iPhone 16 Pro issues iPhone touchscreen problem

Also Read

Kuwait vs Papua New Guinea: PNG Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in CWC Challenge League A Match 13

Kuwait vs Papua New Guinea: PNG Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in CWC Challenge League...

Apple Plans Expanding iPhone Stores In India , iPhone 16 Manufacturing To Begin

Apple Plans Expanding iPhone Stores In India , iPhone 16 Manufacturing To Begin

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt On T20 World Cup 2024: We Can Make It To…

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt On T20 World Cup 2024: We Can Make It To…

Kanpur Couple’s Fake ‘Age-Reversing’ Scheme Defrauds Elderly of Crores

Kanpur Couple’s Fake ‘Age-Reversing’ Scheme Defrauds Elderly of Crores

Indian-American Professor Shailaja Paik Honored with $800,000 ‘Genius’ Grant for Research on Dalit Women

Indian-American Professor Shailaja Paik Honored with $800,000 ‘Genius’ Grant for Research on Dalit Women

Entertainment

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Renowned as ‘Keerikkadan Jose,’ Dies at 70

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Renowned as ‘Keerikkadan Jose,’ Dies at 70

Reese Witherspoon Teams Up With Harlan Coben For Debut Novel

Reese Witherspoon Teams Up With Harlan Coben For Debut Novel

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Week 1: Jr NTR Mania Reigns Supreme

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Week 1: Jr NTR Mania Reigns Supreme

New National Crush Abhay Verma Opens Up About Casting Couch Incident, Says, ‘I Refused to Compromise’

New National Crush Abhay Verma Opens Up About Casting Couch Incident, Says, ‘I Refused to

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 50: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Slows Down

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 50: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Slows Down

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox