Bangladesh: Hindu Groups Protest in Chittagong Against Minority Persecution Before Durga Puja

Tensions are mounting in Bangladesh as Hindu minority groups stage protests in Chittagong, calling on the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, to address their concerns regarding rising violence and persecution. The protests, organized by the Minority Rights Movement, focused on an eight-point agenda aimed at ensuring the safety and security of the Hindu community, which has been increasingly targeted in recent months. Demonstrators have vowed to continue their actions until their demands are met, as incidents of vandalism, temple attacks, and idol destruction persist.

Protests Against Violence and Persecution

On Thursday, Chittagong became the latest epicenter of protests as Hindu groups took to the streets, demanding immediate action to protect their community from the ongoing violence. Protesters highlighted the continuous attacks on Hindu temples, the desecration of idols, and the destruction of Hindu-owned businesses and properties.

“We will continue to protest and hold marches across Bangladesh until our demands are met,” stated a spokesperson from the Minority Rights Movement, the group leading the demonstrations. The protesters are calling for a halt to what they describe as systematic torture and killings targeting their community, urging the interim government to take decisive action to safeguard the Hindu minority.

Hindu Minority Under Threat

Bangladesh’s Hindu minority, which constitutes a small percentage of the country’s predominantly Muslim population, has faced increased violence and persecution in recent months. The situation has worsened since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, leading to student-led protests and unrest. During these violent outbreaks, Hindu businesses were vandalized, and temples were destroyed, leaving the community in fear.

In August, thousands of Hindus gathered in protests across Dhaka and Chattogram, demanding protection from the rising tide of violence. The community has been vocal about their need for safety, as incidents of mob attacks on temples and destruction of religious idols have become more frequent.

Concerns Surrounding Durga Puja Celebrations

Amid the escalating tensions, Hindu groups have expressed concern about the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, which are scheduled to take place from October 9 to 13. With the festival fast approaching, Hindu leaders have warned of potential unrest, as their community has previously faced restrictions and acts of vandalism during religious festivals.

One of the main grievances raised by Hindu leaders is the destruction of specially crafted Durga Puja idols, with vandals demanding large sums of money to allow the festival to proceed. Additionally, Hindu groups have reported being asked to stop playing music during Muslim prayer times, further straining communal relations.

In response to these concerns, Bangladesh’s interim government has assured the public that it will take all necessary measures to ensure a peaceful celebration of Durga Puja. Home Adviser Lt. Gen. (retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury stated, “The Durga Puja celebration of this time will be the best one compared to all the previous celebrations. We will take whatever measures are required to peacefully hold the festival.”

Increased Security for Durga Puja

In an effort to prevent violence and protect the Hindu community during the upcoming Durga Puja festival, security measures are being heightened across Bangladesh. Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Mainul Hassan announced that police would be on high alert at every puja mandap (festival venue) in the capital city. This increased security presence aims to ensure that Hindu devotees can celebrate without fear of disruption or attack.

The interim government has taken a firm stance against those who may seek to disrupt the communal harmony during the festival. Last month, Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain issued a warning that strict action would be taken against anyone targeting places of worship or inciting violence during Durga Puja.