Five Major Revelations From Trump’s Election Case Documents

A recent 165-page filing from federal prosecutors outlines Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election. Released by a judge, the document details how Special Counsel Jack Smith intends to proceed if the case reaches trial, a scenario complicated by Trump's potential return to the White House.

Preemptive Victory Claims

The filing indicates that Trump had a strategy to declare victory regardless of the actual election outcome. “It doesn’t matter if you won or lost the election,” he allegedly stated, emphasizing the need to “fight like hell.” This remark, overheard by an unnamed assistant, serves as key evidence of his intentions to contest the election results.

Trump was reportedly informed prior to Election Day that results could be delayed due to an increase in mail-in voting—a necessary adjustment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Advisers noted that Trump planned to declare victory even before all ballots were counted, with one adviser stating, “He’s going to declare victory. That doesn’t mean he’s the winner, he’s just going to say he’s the winner.”

Doubts About Fraud Claims

While pushing false claims of fraud, Trump was skeptical about certain allegations from his allies. The filing reveals that he characterized some of these claims, reportedly made by lawyer Sidney Powell, as “crazy,” likening them to concepts from the Star Trek series. Despite his skepticism, Trump continued to support and promote such narratives.

Pence’s Efforts to Advise Trump

The filing provides insights into the deteriorating relationship between Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. Pence attempted to persuade Trump to accept the election results, suggesting on November 12 a “face-saving option”: “Don’t concede but recognize the process is over.” Trump, however, was dismissive, responding that “2024 is so far off.”

The situation escalated to the events of January 6, when Trump supporters threatened Pence during the Capitol riot for his role in certifying Biden’s victory. When informed of Pence’s safety concerns, Trump allegedly responded, “So what?”

Instigating Chaos in Vote Counting

Prosecutors allege that Trump’s campaign intentionally created “chaos” during the vote count in crucial states. When a large batch of ballots in Detroit favored Biden, a campaign operative reportedly urged colleagues to “find a reason” to dispute their validity, suggesting it might lead to unrest: “Make them riot.”

Similar tactics were used in Pennsylvania, where campaign officials provoked confrontations to argue that observers were improperly excluded from the vote counting process.

Utilizing the Capitol Riot

The filing accuses Trump of inciting the January 6 Capitol riot by reiterating false claims during a rally that day. Prosecutors argue that Trump’s speech was delivered as a political candidate, not as president, and incited his supporters to act.

Additionally, it is alleged that Trump sought to take advantage of the chaos at the Capitol to delay the election certification. He reportedly watched the events unfold via social media and declined to issue calming messages, even as advisers urged him to intervene.

The future of the case remains uncertain, particularly as Trump contemplates another presidential run, which could complicate the ongoing prosecution.

