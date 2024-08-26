Dhaka: Students and Ansar Members Face Off Near Bangladesh Secretariat

Tensions flared in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, on Sunday night as violent clashes erupted between students and members of the Ansar force near the Secretariat. The confrontation, which took place after 9 PM, left several individuals injured on both sides, according to reports from the Dhaka Tribune. The incident saw both groups engage in a series of chases and aggressive exchanges, forcing the police to intervene in an attempt to restore order.

Unrest in Dhaka

The unrest began earlier in the evening when students from various dormitories at Dhaka University gathered at the Raju Memorial Sculpture, a symbolic site for student protests. Their objective was to march towards the Secretariat and confront the Ansar members, whom they accused of being “agents of autocracy.” This march was triggered by reports that Ansar members had detained Nahid Islam, an adviser in the interim government and a key figure in the Students Against Discrimination movement, along with movement coordinators Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah, and others, inside the Secretariat.

Hasnat Abdullah, a student protest coordinator, took to Facebook to condemn the actions of Maj Gen AKM Aminul Haque, the former director-general of Ansar. Abdullah accused him of orchestrating a blockade of the Secretariat, even after the demands of the protesting Ansar members had been met. He called on fellow students and supporters to gather at the Raju Memorial Sculpture in defiance of what he described as an autocratic resurgence facilitated by the Ansar force.

Hasnat Abdullah’s facebook post

In his Facebook post, Abdullah stated, “Everyone, come to Raju. The autocratic forces are trying to make a comeback through the Ansar force. Even after their demands were met, we were kept locked in the Secretariat.” This rallying cry highlighted the deep frustration and anger among the student body, which had been mounting in recent days.

Earlier in the day, the Ansar members had ended their own protest after receiving assurances from Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, the interim government’s adviser for home affairs. The Ansar force had been demonstrating for two days, demanding the nationalization of their jobs—a demand that the government appeared to agree to, leading to the cessation of their protest. However, the situation escalated once again when the students learned of the continued detention of their leaders.

Maj General AKM Aminul Haque

Maj Gen AKM Aminul Haque, the target of much of the student ire, is notably the elder brother of former Deputy Minister of Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, a connection that has further fueled suspicions of political maneuvering behind the scenes. The involvement of such prominent figures in the ongoing tensions has added a layer of complexity to the situation, with many students perceiving the Ansar force’s actions as part of a broader effort to suppress dissent.

As the night wore on, the violence between the two groups intensified, prompting a robust response from the police. Law enforcement officials worked to separate the warring factions and prevent further escalation, though the atmosphere remained charged with tension. The clashes underscore the growing unrest in Dhaka, where political and social grievances continue to manifest in public demonstrations and confrontations.