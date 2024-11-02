Elon’s Starlink Meets India’s 6G: The Ultimate Power Couple?

In the coming six years, India is poised to unveil its indigenous 6G wireless technology. This next-generation network promises significant advancements, including higher frequencies, increased capacity, and reduced latency compared to 5G.

The Vision of Integrated Networks

According to Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, “6G is about combining terrestrial and space-based telecom networks.” He highlights Elon Musk’s Starlink as a key player due to its unique capabilities, such as reusable rockets and a vast constellation of satellites. Starlink’s ability to facilitate inter-satellite communication via lasers positions it as a strong candidate for enhancing global connectivity.

Musk’s venture promises remarkably low latency and high-quality data transmission through its space-based backhaul. Prof Kamakoti emphasizes, “As technology, it’s amazing… it’s already in operation with subscribers across the world sending and receiving data.”

Regulatory Challenges Ahead

While Starlink is not yet operational in India, reports indicate that the company has applied for a license to provide Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite Services. However, it faces scrutiny from Indian authorities regarding various security parameters, including data storage practices and its affiliations with US national security agencies.

Given India’s stringent “Trusted Sources” requirement—intended to keep Chinese equipment out of its telecommunications—questions arise about whether Starlink can meet these criteria. A former intelligence officer warns, “The risk associated with not just Musk but all foreign players is that at some point in time, they can cut off access. Hence, over-reliance on any foreign supplier of goods and services is dangerous.”

Weighing Security Against Innovation

Despite these concerns, Prof Kamakoti acknowledges potential risks regarding data security with Starlink. He notes, “There is no guarantee data sent through public airwaves, which is encrypted, remains safe.” He suggests that India could establish ground stations within its territory, making such arrangements more secure as business demands grow.

Domestic Players on Alert

The entry of Starlink into the Indian market is causing alarm among local telecom giants like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. These companies argue that Starlink’s arrival could disrupt the current balance in the domestic telecom sector, where competition has been centered around terrestrial telecom spectrum.

Unlike the bidding process for terrestrial spectrum, space spectrum will be “administratively shared,” which could allow Starlink to offer lower prices due to its previous acquisition of spectrum at a lower cost. This could further skew the competitive landscape.

A Market Full of Potential

Starlink isn’t alone in seeking a foothold in India; Amazon’s Project Kuiper is also awaiting regulatory approval. With two dominant players already established, the question arises: Why invite another contender into the mix? The Indian market is ripe for conflict, and a significant legal battle looms over the potential disruption in this lucrative sector.

