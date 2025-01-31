Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Flash 2.0 with Improved Performance Now Live In The Gemini App For All Users

Google rolls out Gemini 2.0 Flash AI to all users, offering faster responses and stronger performance. Learn about the new features and improvements.

Flash 2.0 with Improved Performance Now Live In The Gemini App For All Users


The next time you use Gemini, you might notice it’s a little faster. Google has announced that Gemini 2.0 Flash AI is now rolling out to all users in the Gemini app on both desktop and mobile platforms. This update promises faster responses and stronger performance, making the app smoother and more efficient for various tasks.

Google’s new 2.0 Flash model is designed to provide enhanced performance in tasks like writing, brainstorming, and learning. The update also improves the app’s response to image input, a feature available to free users who can upload images but not other files. The 2.0 Flash AI offers a significant upgrade from the previous versions, delivering a seamless experience across both desktop and mobile devices.

When the 2.0 Flash model debuted in experimental mode last year, Google described it as a “workhorse model with low latency,” excelling at complex tasks such as coding, math, and reasoning. It performed twice as fast as Gemini 1.5 Flash, setting a new standard for speed and efficiency.

Previously, 2.0 Flash was only available to Gemini Advanced subscribers, who pay $19.99 a month for additional features. These include a one million token context window for up to 1,500 pages of file uploads, priority access to features such as Deep Research and Gems, 2TB of storage from Google One, and the ability to upload a code repository. Now, all users can benefit from the advancements of Flash 2.0, enhancing their overall experience with the Gemini app.

If you have any existing conversations you want to finish up or archive, or if you don’t like the way Flash 2.0 is performing, Gemini 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro will still be available for a few weeks. Users can switch between models using the dropdown menu at the top of the app. This transition period allows users to adapt to the new features gradually.

In addition to the Flash 2.0 update, Google announced an upgrade to the image generation capabilities in Gemini. The app is now equipped with Imagen 3, Google’s highest-quality text-to-image model. Imagen 3 can generate thousands of images with improved detail, richer lighting, and fewer distracting artifacts, providing users with even more creative possibilities. This upgrade is also available to all users, ensuring everyone can take advantage of the enhanced image quality.

