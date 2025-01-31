Google Unveils ‘Ask For Me’ AI Feature In Search Labs: Here’s How It Works

Google's new 'Ask for Me' AI calls businesses for inquiries about prices and availability. The feature is now available in select US regions via Google Search.

In a groundbreaking move, Google has launched an innovative experimental AI feature called Ask for Me. This feature, introduced through Google Search Labs, allows users to let an AI-powered chatbot make calls to businesses on their behalf, asking about services, prices, and availability. Initially, the feature is being rolled out to select users in the U.S., with Android and iOS users of Google Search eligible to sign up for it. This addition follows Google’s Search Labs release of Daily Listen, which offers audio overviews of users’ Discover feed.

We're testing right now with auto shops and nail salons, to see how AI can help you connect with businesses and get things done. pic.twitter.com/inf5hhj1BS — Rose Yao (@dozenrose) January 30, 2025

The exciting new Ask for Me feature is aimed at enhancing user convenience by minimizing the time spent searching for answers or waiting on hold. When a user performs a search, for example, querying for nail salons or auto repair services, a new Ask for Me card appears in the results. This card, which includes a unique call and sparkle icon, invites users to tap on a button that triggers the AI to call local businesses and gather information on their services.

How Does ‘Ask for Me’ Work?

After activating the Ask for Me feature, users can search for local services like “oil change” or “nail salons nearby.” They’ll be prompted to choose from a range of relevant services such as tire replacement, french manicures, or scheduled maintenance. Users can also provide additional details like their vehicle’s brand, year, and mileage to get more specific service options.

The AI system uses Gemini‘s natural language capabilities to make an actual phone call to the selected business. It will inquire about pricing, availability, and other relevant details on the user’s behalf, saving them the hassle of making the call themselves. Within 30 minutes, users receive a full report about the services they requested, delivered via SMS or email.

Currently, the service only supports queries about nail salons and auto repair shops, but this could expand over time as Google continues to refine the feature. The launch of Ask for Me is part of Google’s broader effort to streamline user experience, reducing the need for direct interaction with businesses.

Competition with OpenAI’s ‘Operator’

In a world where AI is rapidly transforming user experiences, Google’s Ask for Me could be seen as a competitor to OpenAI’s Operator, another AI tool designed to assist users in completing online tasks. While Ask for Me focuses on making calls to businesses, Operator performs tasks on the web, including interacting with websites by typing, clicking, and scrolling. Though both tools aim to minimize the effort required from users, Operator is already available, while Google’s Ask for Me is still in its experimental phase.

Google’s Strategic Move in AI Innovation

This new addition is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to leverage AI to improve the user experience. Last year, Google introduced Talk to a Live Rep, which eliminates waiting times for customer service by allowing AI to wait on hold and notify users when a representative is available. The Ask for Me feature builds on this momentum, further simplifying interactions with businesses and saving users time.

While the Ask for Me feature is still in the experimental phase, its potential to revolutionize how we interact with local services is significant. It aligns with Google’s broader vision of making information more accessible and tasks more efficient through AI. As the feature continues to evolve, we may see it expand to a wider range of services, helping users streamline even more of their daily tasks.

