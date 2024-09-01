Gmail’s Game-Changer: Google’s New Q&A Feature Enhances Inbox Search With Gemini AI

Google is rolling out an exciting new feature for Gmail on Android, called Gmail Q&A. This update uses Gemini technology to change how you search and organize your emails.

With Gmail Q&A, you can now directly interact with Gemini within the Gmail app. This means you can ask Gemini specific questions to help you find details, locate unread messages, filter emails from certain senders, or get summaries of email content—all right from your Android device.

This feature was already available on Gmail’s web version via the Gemini side panel, but now it’s expanding to mobile. To use Gmail Q&A on Android, tap the black Gemini star icon at the top right of the Gmail app or select the “summarize this email” option.

The new Gmail Q&A feature should be available to all eligible users within the next two weeks. To access it, you’ll need a Google One AI Premium subscription or be on a Gemini Business, Enterprise, or Education plan.

Soon, this feature will also be available for iOS users. By bringing advanced AI capabilities to Gmail, Google aims to make managing your inbox simpler and more effective with Gemini’s search and summarization tools.

