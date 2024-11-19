Google Brings Gemini AI In Google Docs: All You Need To Know

Tech giant google has newly introduced Gemini Ai image generator to Google docs. Gemini AI is a multi- modal language model that is powererd by Imagen3. Earlier, users had the option to insert image in the docs from the photos and files on the device, now they can generate their own AI images.
How will it work?
- Firstly, click on the insert option available
- Select ‘Cover Image’
- From there, the google will open a new Tab.
- users will have a option to type their text, and prompt
- Taking few seconds, it will create 4 images to choose from.
- if not satisfied, the option to re generate is also available.
- if satisfied, the image can be used for the cover image.
Here are the features:
- now users can generate new AI images using Gemini with any given prompt.
- The prompt can be any thing, any landscape, any background.
- In addition to it, the newly launched feature provides option to set any ratio
- users can also select the image type, ie. it can be of watercolour style or a photography.
- it also allows to create inline image like restaurant menus.
- lastly, the image can be of any size, either covering the entire page or just small images in between the text.
- Gemini One AI premium users can also have access to this gemini AI Bot