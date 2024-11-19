Google Brings Gemini AI In Google Docs: All You Need To Know

Earlier, users had the option to insert image in the docs from the photos and files on the device, now they can generate their own AI images.

Tech giant google has newly introduced Gemini Ai image generator to Google docs. Gemini AI is a multi- modal language model that is powererd by Imagen3. Earlier, users had the option to insert image in the docs from the photos and files on the device, now they can generate their own AI images.

How will it work?

Firstly, click on the insert option available

Select ‘Cover Image’

From there, the google will open a new Tab.

users will have a option to type their text, and prompt

Taking few seconds, it will create 4 images to choose from.

if not satisfied, the option to re generate is also available.

if satisfied, the image can be used for the cover image.

Here are the features: