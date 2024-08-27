Google is set to launch its next major operating system update, Android 15, for Pixel devices in October, according to recent reports. This update comes even as the source code for Android 15 is expected to be released next week, as noted by GSM Arena. The newly released Pixel 9 series initially came with Android […]

The newly released Pixel 9 series initially came with Android 14 preinstalled. Traditionally, the release of the source code aligns with the rollout of the update for Pixel devices. However, Google has deviated from this pattern, opting to use the extra time for finalizing marketing strategies, conducting extensive testing, and addressing any last-minute issues.

GSM Arena reports that the Android 15 update for Pixel devices will now be delayed until mid-October. This delay is intended to ensure that the update delivers improved stability and performance enhancements. A similar delay occurred with last year’s Pixel update, which was also attributed to the need for additional preparation.

Google’s revised approach reflects a commitment to a more meticulously managed release schedule, allowing for a more polished and stable version of Android 15. As Pixel users await the update, they can expect a host of new features and enhancements that Android 15 is set to bring.

