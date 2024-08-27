The investigation into the cause of the tyre explosion is ongoing as Delta and local authorities work to understand what led to this devastating accident.

Delta Air Lines is conducting a thorough investigation following a tragic incident at its Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport facility that resulted in the deaths of two workers. The U.S. airline confirmed that another worker sustained injuries in the accident at the maintenance site.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the incident occurred when a tyre exploded as two men were removing it from an aircraft. One of the deceased was a Delta employee, while the other was a contract worker.

Emergency responders, including multiple fire engines and police units, were dispatched to the scene near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after 5 a.m. local time, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Delta expressed its sorrow over the tragic event, stating, “The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility.” The airline added, “We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also expressed his condolences, saying, “I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees. My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery.”

The investigation into the cause of the tyre explosion is ongoing as Delta and local authorities work to understand what led to this devastating accident.

