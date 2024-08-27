Fentanyl, Taiwan and More: Here Is What Jake Sullivan Is Set To Discuss As He Arrives in China

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is engaging in several days of discussions with senior Chinese officials in Beijing this week, with the goal of easing tensions between the two superpowers ahead of the U.S. election. Sullivan, along with China’s chief diplomat Wang Yi and others, will hold talks from Tuesday to Thursday […]

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is engaging in several days of discussions with senior Chinese officials in Beijing this week, with the goal of easing tensions between the two superpowers ahead of the U.S. election.

Sullivan, along with China’s chief diplomat Wang Yi and others, will hold talks from Tuesday to Thursday as the two nations face disagreements over the Middle East and Ukraine, Chinese territorial claims from Taiwan to the South China Sea, and trade.

Upon his arrival in Beijing on Tuesday, Sullivan first met with Wang at a scenic resort on the northern outskirts of the Chinese capital. They exchanged handshakes in front of flags from both China and the U.S., set against a backdrop depicting the Chinese landscape.

U.S.-China relations “critical” with global implications

Wang characterized U.S.-China relations as “critical” with significant global implications, noting that they have experienced “twists and turns.” He expressed a desire for the relationship to progress toward a state of stable, healthy, and sustainable development.

Before moving into a private meeting, Sullivan indicated that the discussions would cover both areas of consensus and conflict that need to be managed effectively and substantively.

In the final months of his presidency, Biden has employed direct diplomacy to sway Chinese President Xi Jinping and manage those tensions; Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate in the upcoming November election, is expected to adopt a similar approach.

What is on the table: Fentanyl, Taiwan, U.S. tariffs and more

Nevertheless, numerous analysts who support the Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, view this method as insufficiently robust in response to China’s more assertive foreign policy.

Sullivan aims to broaden military-to-military discussions down to the theater command level, a move that Washington hopes could help avoid conflicts in specific areas such as the Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. also seeks more action from China to curb the production of chemicals that can be converted into fentanyl, which is the leading cause of drug overdoses in the U.S., and desires an agreement on safety standards for artificial intelligence.

Beijing intends to voice its disapproval regarding U.S. tariffs on various manufactured goods and export controls affecting Chinese chip manufacturers, as well as to discuss its claims of sovereignty over Taiwan, which is governed democratically.

China to voice its concerns

According to the Chinese foreign affairs ministry, China will concentrate on voicing serious concerns, clarifying its position, and making significant demands on issues related to Taiwan, development rights, and China’s strategic security. The ministry also stated that the U.S. has consistently taken unreasonable actions against China concerning tariffs, export controls, investment reviews, and unilateral sanctions, which have severely undermined China’s legitimate rights and interests.

Both parties are also cautiously observing the potential for the Gaza conflict to escalate into a wider regional confrontation.

Sullivan’s visit is the first by a U.S. national security adviser since 2016. He has engaged in regular discussions with Wang to manage the competition between the two superpowers, with their last meeting taking place in Bangkok in January.

In Beijing, the two officials might also pave the way for a final meeting between President Biden and President Xi. Both the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum summit in Peru and the Group of 20 summit in Brazil, both scheduled for November, present opportunities for the leaders to meet.

