HP Victus Special Edition Laptops Launched in India. Know All The Details About It

The HP Victus Special Edition laptops offer a compelling package for students and gamers, with high-performance specs and attractive special offers. With its powerful GPU and gaming-focused features, this laptop is well-suited for a variety of demanding tasks.

HP has introduced the HP Victus Special Edition laptops in India, catering specifically to college students seeking high performance and gaming capabilities. Launched on Tuesday, these laptops are equipped to handle both academic and gaming needs with impressive specifications and features.

Key Features and Specifications

The HP Victus Special Edition laptops are essentially an upgraded version of the HP Victus 16. They come with a 15.6-inch full-HD display boasting a 144Hz refresh rate, which enhances visual clarity and smoothness. Under the hood, the laptops are powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU featuring 4GB of video RAM. This combination ensures excellent performance for gaming and other demanding tasks.

The laptops support ray tracing and AI features thanks to the dedicated GPU, making them a powerful choice for gamers and content creators alike. They also come with up to 16GB of RAM and various storage options. The battery life is supported by a 70Whr battery, and the laptop features a full-size backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad. Additionally, the Omen-branded Tempest Cooling solution and an IR thermopile sensor are included for efficient heat management.

Pricing and Availability

The HP Victus Special Edition laptops are priced starting at ₹65,999 in India. They are available in a single Atmospheric Blue color and can be purchased from the HP website, offline stores, and other major outlets.

Special Offer: HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Headset

As part of a special promotion, buyers of the HP Victus Special Edition laptops can purchase the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 headset, usually priced at ₹6,097, for just ₹499. This offer is available across all sales touchpoints mentioned.