OpenAI Expands ChatGPT Search To All Users With New Features: Here’s All We Know

OpenAI has officially rolled out its ChatGPT Search tool to all users, making the previously exclusive feature available for free starting December 17, 2024.

This tool, which was initially offered to paid subscribers, is now accessible to anyone with a ChatGPT account, whether they are using the app or web version.

Key updates in the new version of ChatGPT Search include:

More Detailed Results : When users search for businesses or services like restaurants, they will now see pop-up information such as opening hours, directions, reviews, and more.

Event Listings : Searching for local events now displays a list of upcoming events, complete with descriptions, thumbnails, and links to the event pages.

Map and Directions : Clicking on a location in the search results brings up a map with directions, which users can navigate directly from the app.

Voice Search: Advanced Voice Mode has been added, enabling users to search using voice prompts and receive real-time information.

Direct Links to Services : Searching for services like airport cab bookings will now include direct links to relevant websites for booking.

Real-Time Video and Screen Sharing : Users can now share their screen with ChatGPT in Advanced Voice Mode and receive feedback on various tasks. This feature is available on both Android and iOS for ChatGPT Plus, Teams, and Pro users.

Mobile Optimization: The search tool is now fully optimized for smartphones and tablets, offering a smoother, more efficient search experience on mobile devices.

