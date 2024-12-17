Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Apple’s Foldable iPad Could Launch By 2028: Know Details Here

This foldable device will blur the difference between a MacBook and iPad by including a hinged OLED screen, which can function like a book that one folds to read.

Apple’s Foldable iPad Could Launch By 2028: Know Details Here

Apple is reportedly working on a 20-inch foldable device that could debut as early as 2028, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The device, described as “iPad-like,” will be like two iPad Pros side-by-side when fully opened up, with a nearly invisible crease where the hinge connects the two displays.

Gurman in his Power On newsletter noted that Apple was still working on the crease, a challenge that had been present with foldable devices for some time.

While the prototypes have already minimized the crease significantly, it has not disappeared. Still, with the rumored launch set to take place several years from now, Apple will continue to improve the design.

This foldable device will blur the difference between a MacBook and iPad by including a hinged OLED screen, which can function like a book that one folds to read.

And in this unfolded mode, it would become an extremely large notebook since the bottom part will be the virtual keyboard and trackpad and on top the main display part.

According to reports, it could run iPadOS and is possibly capable of supporting macOS apps by 2028 through the powerful M-series chips by Apple. It will support accessories like Apple Pencil. Apart from the foldable device, the display roadmap of Apple, leaked ahead, states that Apple will release OLED MacBook Pros in 2026 and an OLED MacBook Air in 2027.

Meanwhile, Apple is still said to be working on a foldable iPhone, and Gurman does not see it launching before 2026. Like other foldables, the primary focus of Apple will likely be on getting an uncluttered, visually beautiful design.

Apple hasn’t confirmed any of these.

Apple Apple Foldable iPad Tech News

