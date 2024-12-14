Apple To Develop In-House Bluetooth And Wi-Fi Chip By 2025: Here’s What You Need To Know

Proxima is a custom-designed chip in development for years that will combine Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality into a single, highly efficient unit.

Apple is prepared to make yet another significant advancement in its quest for greater command over its ecosystem of software and hardware. Proxima, an in-house Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip that the Cupertino-based company is reportedly developing, is expected to replace the Broadcom-supplied components in the near future. With an expected release date of 2025, it will be one of the company’s strategies to lessen its reliance on outside vendors and improve product integration.

Proxima: Apple’s Next Big Leap

Proxima is a custom-designed chip in development for years that will combine Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality into a single, highly efficient unit. Apple plans to manufacture Proxima with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the trusted producer of its Apple Silicon chips.

This change is different from Apple’s long-awaited departure from using Qualcomm’s cellular modems, but it is part of an overall strategy to take ownership of its wireless technologies. According to sources in the business, Proxima may even be used in conjunction with Apple’s future cellular modems to provide a single wireless solution.

First in Products to Hit the Market in 2025

Proxima will first power future generations of the HomePod Mini and Apple TV, both due for release in 2025.

By the end of that year, the chip is likely to make its way into iPhones, iPads, and Macs by 2026. The timeline reflects Apple’s vision of a homogeneous wireless experience across its product offerings, giving competition to Google and Amazon.

In addition to Proxima, Apple is also pushing its smart home portfolio further. Some new products under development, according to reports, are: the standalone security camera as a complement to the expanding lineup of home automation devices. A wall-mounted smart display to command control over several smart home gadgets centrally.

Why This Matters for Apple

It is part of the long-term vision of Apple to deliver tighter integration across its ecosystem, and in-house chips enable Apple to fine-tune performance, enhance energy efficiency, and create unique features that make its products stand out.

The decision of Apple to move into chip manufacturing has already sent waves throughout the industry. Broadcom’s stock plummeted 3.9% after the reports that Apple would produce its own chips. The shares of Apple slightly edged up in the same report. The idea behind this move by Apple is to cut costs, increase performance, and retain control over the supply chain.

For consumers, Proxima may result in faster wireless connections and better battery life and deliver a seamless user experience across its devices. The smart home innovations signal Apple’s intent to make big waves in this space, but the smart display may also work as a security camera. Although Apple has not announced anything officially regarding Proxima, the chip is going to debut in 2025.

ALSO READ: Google Unveils Android XR: A New OS For Headsets And Smart Glasses