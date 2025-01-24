Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

OpenAI Launches ‘Operator’ AI Tool To Handle Independent Web Tasks

OpenAI launches 'Operator,' an AI tool designed to perform independent web tasks like filling out forms and ordering groceries, enhancing productivity and engagement.

Advertisement
OpenAI Launches ‘Operator’ AI Tool To Handle Independent Web Tasks

OpenAI has launched a groundbreaking AI tool named ‘Operator,’ designed to perform various tasks on the web independently. This innovative tool promises to transform how people interact with digital platforms by handling repetitive browser tasks, thereby saving time and enhancing productivity.

What is Operator?

Operator is an AI agent developed by OpenAI, capable of executing tasks on the web using its own browser. It can perform a range of activities such as filling out forms, ordering groceries, and even creating memes. By interacting with the same interfaces and tools that humans use daily, Operator enhances AI’s utility and offers new opportunities for business engagement.

How Does Operator Work?

Operator is powered by a new model called Computer-Using Agent (CUA), which combines GPT-4’s vision capabilities with advanced reasoning through reinforcement learning. This model is designed to interact with graphical user interfaces (GUIs) like buttons, menus, and text fields that appear on a screen.

Key features of Operator include:

  • Seeing Through Screenshots: Operator can “see” through screenshots and “interact” using actions like a mouse and keyboard, enabling it to perform web tasks without needing custom API integrations.
  • Self-Correction and Assistance: If Operator faces challenges or makes mistakes, it uses its reasoning abilities to self-correct. If it gets stuck and needs assistance, it hands control back to the user, ensuring a smooth and collaborative experience.
  • User Control: Users can take over control of the remote browser at any point, and Operator will ask the user to take over for tasks involving logins, payment details, or CAPTCHAs.

Research Preview and Future Plans

Currently, Operator is available to Pro users in the US via This research preview allows OpenAI to gather insights from users and the wider ecosystem to refine the tool. The company plans to expand access to Plus, Team, and Enterprise users and eventually integrate these features into ChatGPT.

While CUA is still in its early stages and has some limitations, it has achieved state-of-the-art results in WebArena and WebVoyager, two significant browser benchmarks. OpenAI is committed to evolving Operator based on user feedback, ensuring continuous improvement and enhanced functionality.

Getting Started with Operator

To get started with Operator, users simply describe the task they want to be done, and Operator handles the rest. This intuitive interaction model makes it easy for users to delegate routine tasks to the AI, freeing up time for more critical activities.

By leveraging Operator, users can enjoy increased efficiency and productivity, while businesses can explore new engagement models and service offerings. As OpenAI continues to innovate and refine its AI tools, Operator represents a significant step forward in the practical application of artificial intelligence for everyday tasks.

Filed under

artificial intelligence OpenAI tech

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Donald Trump Pardons 23 Anti-Abortion Protesters and Police Officers

Donald Trump Pardons 23 Anti-Abortion Protesters and Police Officers

United States to Withdraw from World Health Organization by 2026: UN

United States to Withdraw from World Health Organization by 2026: UN

Trump Mandates Release Of JFK And MLK Assassination Files

Trump Mandates Release Of JFK And MLK Assassination Files

Who Could Take Over From Justin Trudeau As Liberal Party Leader?

Who Could Take Over From Justin Trudeau As Liberal Party Leader?

Violence Erupts In Jamaican City Following Police Shooting Of Gang Leader

Violence Erupts In Jamaican City Following Police Shooting Of Gang Leader

Entertainment

Robert Eggers Set To Direct Sequel To 1986’s ‘Labyrinth’

Robert Eggers Set To Direct Sequel To 1986’s ‘Labyrinth’

Mariano Rivera, Wife Face Lawsuit For Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Mariano Rivera, Wife Face Lawsuit For Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Tom Blyth on His ‘Intimate, Really Vivid’ Sex Scenes With Russell Tovey in Upcoming ‘Plainclothes’

Tom Blyth on His ‘Intimate, Really Vivid’ Sex Scenes With Russell Tovey in Upcoming ‘Plainclothes’

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Barack Obama And Jennifer Aniston Are Dating Or These Are Just Rumours? Here’s What’s Really Going On

Barack Obama And Jennifer Aniston Are Dating Or These Are Just Rumours? Here’s What’s Really

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox