OpenAI Unveils ChatGPT Pro And O1 Model: Know All The features Here

OpenAI has announced a new subscription-based exclusive model called ChatGPT Pro that will provide unlimited access to OpenAI o1, GPT 4o, and Advanced voice mode. It has also announced the release of the full version of its O1 model, replacing the previous O1 preview that was introduced in September under the code name “Strawberry.” It offers a pro-exclusive version of O1, known as O1 pro mode. The updated model is now available to ChatGPT Plus and Team users globally, with Enterprise and Edu users gaining access next week. The ChatGPT Pro will cost users $200, or around Rs 17,000, per month.

Key Features of the O1 Model

OpenAI claims the new O1 model offers enhanced performance in areas such as coding, math, and image-based reasoning. It is also designed to provide more concise and faster responses compared to its predecessor. Notable improvements include:

Advanced Reasoning: Better handling of complex, multistep tasks.

Coding and math proficiency: enhanced ability to solve technical problems.

Image Analysis: New reasoning capabilities for visual inputs.

Improved Speed: optimized for quicker response times and more concise answers.

O1 is now available via API with features like function calling, vision support, developer messages, and structured outputs, enabling better integration with external systems.

Introduction of ChatGPT Pro

OpenAI has introduced a new subscription plan called ChatGPT Pro. Priced at $200 per month, this plan offers:

Unlimited access to advanced models, including O1, GPT-4O, and an exclusive O1 Pro mode.

Enhanced computing power for solving complex problems.

Advanced voice capabilities for professional users.

The company will continue to offer the Plus tier at $20 per month, providing early access to features and models, though it will exclude the advanced O1 Pro version.OpenAI has also announced a grant program under ChatGPT Pro aimed at supporting breakthroughs in societal fields such as medical research. The initiative will offer 10 grants to researchers at leading institutions, with plans to expand the program across various disciplines.

In a recent interview with Financial Express, OpenAI’s CFO Sarah Friar hinted at the possibility of integrating ads into ChatGPT, though no concrete plans have been announced. The company is reportedly exploring additional revenue streams and has hired advertising specialists from Meta and Google, fueling speculation about the introduction of ads in its AI-driven search platform.

