Sonos Ace Headphones Debut In India, Poised To Challenge Apple AirPods

Sonos Ace headphones, marking its debut in the personal listening category. Priced at Rs 39,999, the Sonos Ace headphones are now available at select retail outlets in India.

US-based audio device manufacturer Sonos has entered the Indian market with the launch of its Sonos Ace headphones, marking its debut in the personal listening category. Priced at Rs 39,999, the Sonos Ace headphones are now available at select retail outlets in India. They come in two colors: Black and Soft White.

The Sonos Ace features over-the-ear design and supports both lossless and spatial audio. It includes Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an Aware Mode, which lets ambient sound in.

“Sonos Ace represents the culmination of our two decades of audio expertise, offering exceptional sound quality, a sleek design, and enduring comfort in one of the most popular audio categories worldwide,” said Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos.

Design and Features

The Sonos Ace headphones are designed with a sleek profile, combining metallic accents with a matte finish. The inside of the ear cups features contrasting colors to assist with proper placement. When not in use, the headphones can be folded flat and stored in a lightweight travel case. They are crafted from premium, lightweight materials for a comfortable fit, and the ear cushions are made from memory foam encased in replaceable vegan leather.

Equipped with dual custom drivers, the Sonos Ace delivers precise and clear sound across all frequencies. The headphones offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an Aware Mode to allow ambient sounds through. They support spatial audio with Dolby Atmos surround sound for an immersive listening experience and include dynamic head tracking.

The Sonos Ace headphones are also compatible with Sonos soundbars, enabling users to switch TV audio between devices seamlessly. Later this year, Sonos plans to introduce its new TrueCinema technology, which will map users’ surroundings for an enhanced surround sound experience.

