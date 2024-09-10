Huawei Launches World’s First Trifold Phone But It Will Cost You More Than 16-Inch MacBook Pro- Check Price Here!

Fully unfolded, the display expands to 10.2 inches (with a resolution of 2,232 x 3,184). The device can also be partially unfolded to create a 7.9-inch display option.

After weeks of anticipation, Huawei has officially unveiled the Mate XT Ultimate Design, the world’s first foldable phone with a dual-hinge and triple-screen setup. As expected, it comes with a steep price tag.

In China, the base model with 256GB of storage starts at 19,999 yuan (around $2,809), which is approximately $300 more than a brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

All versions come with 16GB of RAM, with additional storage options available: 512GB for 21,999 yuan (around $3,089) and 1TB for 23,999 yuan (about $3,370). Before the pricing was revealed, the Chinese retailer Vmall reported an impressive 3.7 million preorders.

The Mate XT uses a unique Z-shaped dual-hinge design, allowing for different usage modes. When collapsed, it functions as a traditional smartphone with a 6.4-inch OLED display.

HUAWEI Mate XT Extraordinary Master Hands-on Experience, Three Years of Ups and Downs Three Years of Ups and Downs Three Years of Ups and Downs Who can do it who uses the folding screen, far ahead #Huaweimatext #Tri-foldingMobilePhone #matext #DigitalTechnology #HuaweiMateXT pic.twitter.com/6AfVZXQCMP — techway1 (@Techway0) September 10, 2024

It’s powered by a 5,600mAh battery, with support for 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. On the back, there’s a triple-camera array featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel periscope lens.

The front sports an 8-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera located on the left-most screen when the device is fully unfolded.