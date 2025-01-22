Tata Sierra Makes Its Debut At Auto Expo 2025: Know It’s Key Features

The evolved SUV made its debut at Auto Expo 2025, blending its classic appeal with cutting-edge features to rival the competition.

Tata Motors is gearing up for the highly anticipated return of the Sierra, a nameplate that holds nostalgic value for many. After unveiling the Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, the automaker has refined the design, bringing it closer to a production-ready version. The evolved SUV made its debut at Auto Expo 2025, blending its classic appeal with cutting-edge features to rival the competition.

Here’s a closer look at the highlights of the upcoming Tata Sierra.

Sleek and Bold Design

The Tata Sierra combines retro charm with futuristic aesthetics. Its front fascia boasts a striking LED light strip that spans the vehicle’s width, flanked by vertically sectioned lights at both ends. Piano black accents enhance the sleek design, while silver-highlighted bumpers add a rugged touch. The SUV rides on bold 19-inch alloy wheels and features flush door handles for a seamless look. At the rear, a similar design language continues, maintaining the SUV’s cohesive and modern appearance.

Signature Wrap-Around Rear Glass

A hallmark of the original Sierra, the wrap-around rear window has been reimagined for the new version. Tata has retained this design cue, now integrating it with a panoramic sunroof and a black-painted roofline finisher to create the illusion of a floating roof. This subtle nod to the past adds a distinctive and elegant character to the SUV.

Tech-Loaded Interior with Triple Screens

Inside, the Sierra is expected to feature a high-tech cabin, including a triple-display layout likely comprising three 12.3-inch screens. This cutting-edge design adds sophistication and functionality to the interior. The steering wheel, with a four-spoke design and an illuminated Tata logo, is another highlight that enhances the futuristic vibe of the cabin.

Powerful Engine Options

The new Sierra ICE (internal combustion engine) will reportedly house a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 170 hp and 280 Nm of torque. For those preferring diesel, a 2.0-litre engine option—borrowed from the Tata Harrier and Safari—will provide 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. These powertrains promise a blend of performance and efficiency to suit varied driving needs.

Launch Timeline and Expected Pricing

The Tata Sierra ICE is expected to hit the market in the latter half of 2025. With its premium features and advanced technology, the SUV is anticipated to start at around ₹12 lakh, with top-end variants priced up to ₹25 lakh.

The revamped Tata Sierra is set to capture the imagination of SUV enthusiasts, merging its rich heritage with modern innovations to carve out its place in the competitive market.