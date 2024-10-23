Top 5 Best Smartphones Under ₹15,000: Deals You Can’t Miss During Amazon & Flipkart Sales!

We've got you covered with a list of top picks under ₹15,000 that will suit your needs, whether you're a camera enthusiast, a multitasker, or someone who just needs a reliable phone. Let’s dive into the best deals you can grab right now!

With the festive season sales on Amazon and Flipkart in full swing, there’s never been a better time to grab a budget-friendly smartphone without compromising on features. However, with so many deals and discounts, finding the right phone under ₹15,000 can be overwhelming. Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with a list of top picks under ₹15,000 that will suit your needs, whether you’re a camera enthusiast, a multitasker, or someone who just needs a reliable phone. Let’s dive into the best deals you can grab right now!

1. CMF Phone 1: Premium Feel on a Budget

Looking for a sleek, powerful phone without burning a hole in your pocket? The CMF Phone 1 is the one for you. Originally priced at ₹14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, this phone can be yours for just ₹12,999, thanks to bank discounts.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, CMF Phone 1 ensures smooth performance for all your daily tasks. With up to 256GB of expandable storage (up to 2TB), it’s perfect for those who need plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos. Running on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14, the phone promises 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches, making it future-proof for a good few years.

If you want style, power, and affordability in one, CMF Phone 1 is an unbeatable deal!

2. Infinix Note 40 Pro: The Power-Packed Performer

If you’re someone who loves large screens and powerful cameras, the Infinix Note 40 Pro should be on your radar. Launched at ₹21,999, you can now get it at an effective price of ₹14,999 during Flipkart’s sale with an additional HDFC card discount.

The 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection makes this phone perfect for gamers and binge-watchers. The 108MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) ensures stunning shots, while the 32MP front camera is ideal for crystal-clear selfies.

Not to mention, the 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging means you won’t be tethered to a charger all day. For tech enthusiasts who want great value, this phone is a must-buy.

3. Poco X6: Affordable 5G with Powerhouse Specs

Poco always delivers great value, and the Poco X6 is no different. Originally priced at ₹15,999, you can grab it for an effective ₹14,999 on Flipkart. For this price, you’re getting 5G connectivity, which future-proofs your device for years to come.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor ensures smooth performance, while the 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate makes for a visually satisfying experience. The 64MP main camera and 16MP front camera provide excellent photo and video quality, making it a great option for photographers on a budget.

If you’re after a 5G smartphone that offers speed and power without stretching your budget, the Poco X6 is an excellent choice.

4. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: A Bright Display with Top-Tier Performance

Realme has consistently delivered quality smartphones, and the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is no exception. Priced at ₹16,998 on Amazon, this phone is available for an effective price of ₹14,998 with offers.

The 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a stunning 2,000 nits peak brightness ensures a vibrant visual experience even in sunlight. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, this phone handles everything from multitasking to gaming like a pro.

On the camera front, you get a 50MP primary camera and a 16MP front camera for capturing memories in detail. The 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging keeps you powered up all day long, making this phone a reliable companion for daily use.

5. Samsung Galaxy M35: Samsung’s Affordable 5G Option

If you’re a Samsung fan, the Galaxy M35 is a fantastic deal during the sale, priced at just ₹14,999 (and ₹13,749 with SBI Bank discounts).

With a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy M35 offers smooth scrolling and immersive visuals. The Exynos 1380 chipset ensures efficient performance, making it a solid choice for multitaskers.

For photography lovers, the 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro camera deliver versatile shooting options. The 13MP selfie camera is perfect for high-quality selfies. Plus, the 5,000mAh battery with fast charging will keep you connected without interruptions.

Which One Should You Buy?

Choosing the best phone under ₹15,000 depends on your needs. If you’re looking for a premium display, go for the Infinix Note 40 Pro or Realme Narzo 70 Turbo. For 5G connectivity and future-proofing, the Poco X6 and Samsung Galaxy M35 are fantastic options. And if you’re all about getting the best deal, the CMF Phone 1 delivers exceptional value.

With the Amazon and Flipkart sales offering massive discounts, now is the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone without breaking the bank!

