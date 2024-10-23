Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Top 5 Best Smartphones Under ₹15,000: Deals You Can’t Miss During Amazon & Flipkart Sales!

We've got you covered with a list of top picks under ₹15,000 that will suit your needs, whether you're a camera enthusiast, a multitasker, or someone who just needs a reliable phone. Let’s dive into the best deals you can grab right now!

Top 5 Best Smartphones Under ₹15,000: Deals You Can’t Miss During Amazon & Flipkart Sales!

With the festive season sales on Amazon and Flipkart in full swing, there’s never been a better time to grab a budget-friendly smartphone without compromising on features. However, with so many deals and discounts, finding the right phone under ₹15,000 can be overwhelming. Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with a list of top picks under ₹15,000 that will suit your needs, whether you’re a camera enthusiast, a multitasker, or someone who just needs a reliable phone. Let’s dive into the best deals you can grab right now!

1. CMF Phone 1: Premium Feel on a Budget

Looking for a sleek, powerful phone without burning a hole in your pocket? The CMF Phone 1 is the one for you. Originally priced at ₹14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, this phone can be yours for just ₹12,999, thanks to bank discounts.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, CMF Phone 1 ensures smooth performance for all your daily tasks. With up to 256GB of expandable storage (up to 2TB), it’s perfect for those who need plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos. Running on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14, the phone promises 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches, making it future-proof for a good few years.

If you want style, power, and affordability in one, CMF Phone 1 is an unbeatable deal!

2. Infinix Note 40 Pro: The Power-Packed Performer

If you’re someone who loves large screens and powerful cameras, the Infinix Note 40 Pro should be on your radar. Launched at ₹21,999, you can now get it at an effective price of ₹14,999 during Flipkart’s sale with an additional HDFC card discount.

The 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection makes this phone perfect for gamers and binge-watchers. The 108MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) ensures stunning shots, while the 32MP front camera is ideal for crystal-clear selfies.

Not to mention, the 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging means you won’t be tethered to a charger all day. For tech enthusiasts who want great value, this phone is a must-buy.

3. Poco X6: Affordable 5G with Powerhouse Specs

Poco always delivers great value, and the Poco X6 is no different. Originally priced at ₹15,999, you can grab it for an effective ₹14,999 on Flipkart. For this price, you’re getting 5G connectivity, which future-proofs your device for years to come.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor ensures smooth performance, while the 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate makes for a visually satisfying experience. The 64MP main camera and 16MP front camera provide excellent photo and video quality, making it a great option for photographers on a budget.

If you’re after a 5G smartphone that offers speed and power without stretching your budget, the Poco X6 is an excellent choice.

4. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: A Bright Display with Top-Tier Performance

Realme has consistently delivered quality smartphones, and the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is no exception. Priced at ₹16,998 on Amazon, this phone is available for an effective price of ₹14,998 with offers.

The 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a stunning 2,000 nits peak brightness ensures a vibrant visual experience even in sunlight. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, this phone handles everything from multitasking to gaming like a pro.

On the camera front, you get a 50MP primary camera and a 16MP front camera for capturing memories in detail. The 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging keeps you powered up all day long, making this phone a reliable companion for daily use.

5. Samsung Galaxy M35: Samsung’s Affordable 5G Option

If you’re a Samsung fan, the Galaxy M35 is a fantastic deal during the sale, priced at just ₹14,999 (and ₹13,749 with SBI Bank discounts).

With a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy M35 offers smooth scrolling and immersive visuals. The Exynos 1380 chipset ensures efficient performance, making it a solid choice for multitaskers.

For photography lovers, the 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro camera deliver versatile shooting options. The 13MP selfie camera is perfect for high-quality selfies. Plus, the 5,000mAh battery with fast charging will keep you connected without interruptions.

Which One Should You Buy?

Choosing the best phone under ₹15,000 depends on your needs. If you’re looking for a premium display, go for the Infinix Note 40 Pro or Realme Narzo 70 Turbo. For 5G connectivity and future-proofing, the Poco X6 and Samsung Galaxy M35 are fantastic options. And if you’re all about getting the best deal, the CMF Phone 1 delivers exceptional value.

With the Amazon and Flipkart sales offering massive discounts, now is the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone without breaking the bank!

ALSO READ: Countdown To Campaign: Black Ops 6 Trailer Revealed

Filed under

Amazon Sales Flipkart Sales iqoo 13 iqoo 13 price Mobile Phone new launch phone new phone new phone launch 2024 oneplus 13 samsung phone
Advertisement

Also Read

Kyiv Warns North Korean Troops In Ukraine: ‘Don’t Die In A Foreign Land’

Kyiv Warns North Korean Troops In Ukraine: ‘Don’t Die In A Foreign Land’

Baba Siddique Case: Mumbai Police Arrests Haryana Resident, 11 Held So Far

Baba Siddique Case: Mumbai Police Arrests Haryana Resident, 11 Held So Far

Jharkhand Elections: Mahua Maji To Contest Ranchi Seat For Third Time Against CP Singh

Jharkhand Elections: Mahua Maji To Contest Ranchi Seat For Third Time Against CP Singh

How Are US Elections Different from Indian Elections? A Comprehensive Breakdown

How Are US Elections Different from Indian Elections? A Comprehensive Breakdown

India Post To Pay Back Consumer 50 Paise, Plus Rs 15,000

India Post To Pay Back Consumer 50 Paise, Plus Rs 15,000

Entertainment

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To Parkinson’s Disease

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox