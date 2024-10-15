Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Is Google’s Android 15 Called? Check Brand New Features With Fresh Updates

Android 15 includes several multitasking features designed for foldables and tablets. Users can now pin and unpin the taskbar for easy access to frequently used apps, such as Google Photos and Gmail.

What Is Google’s Android 15 Called? Check Brand New Features With Fresh Updates

Google traditionally named Android versions after desserts, but starting with Android 10, it moved away from that practice, using only version numbers for public releases. Despite this, Google still assigns dessert codenames internally, with Android 15 being dubbed “Vanilla Ice Cream.”

With the release of Stable Android 15, Google has introduced a range of new features and security updates. The new operating system enhances custom skins and offers improvements for large-screen devices, such as foldables and tablets, aiming to improve productivity and usability. Updates also target features like cameras, messaging, and passkeys.

What Are Key New Features Of Android 15?

Talk to Gemini Hands-Free on Pixel Buds

Pixel Screenshot Integration with Gemini

Audio Magic Eraser to isolate sounds in videos

Underwater Photography enhancements

Astrophotography Improvements in Night Sight

Detailed Temperature Measurements

Pixel Weather App for managing seasonal allergies

New Pixel Widgets

Call Screen Enhancements for the UK and Japan

Enhanced Phone Protection and Privacy Features

Feature Highlights of Android 15

Camera Enhancements: The Pixel Camera app now offers improved low-light performance with Low Light Boost and enhanced in-app controls. It also supports satellite communication for use without mobile or Wi-Fi connectivity.

Theft Detection Lock: Using AI, the phone can automatically lock if it detects it’s been stolen and the thief is on the move, whether by foot, bike, or car.

Passkey Authentication: Android 15 streamlines login for apps using passkeys with a single tap for authentication.

Private Space: A new security feature similar to Samsung’s Secure Folder, Private Space allows users to create a separate, secured space for sensitive apps, with additional authentication to protect private information.

Additional Security: Android 15 has added safeguards like locking devices if unauthorized attempts are made to access settings or apps, such as turning off Find My Device or removing a SIM card.

Productivity Enhancements for Foldables and Tablets

Android 15 includes several multitasking features designed for foldables and tablets. Users can now pin and unpin the taskbar for easy access to frequently used apps, such as Google Photos and Gmail.

Additionally, new multitasking features enable users to open two apps simultaneously, such as Google Drive and Gmail, and drag-and-drop files between them. The app pairing function further simplifies split-screen multitasking, allowing users to quickly reopen app pairs with a single tap.

Android 15 is available for most devices running Android 10 or later, offering enhanced security and user-friendly features to improve the Android experience across a variety of devices.

MUST READ: What Is The Cost Of Newly-Launched iPad Mini? Know Features And All About Apple Intelligence Support 

Filed under

Android 15 Google pixel Trending news vanilla icecream
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested? Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Got In BIG Trouble In LA Involving Visible Injuries

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested? Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Got In BIG Trouble In LA Involving...

Sick New World 2025: What Is The Origin Of This Hard Rock Music Festival? Check Latest Lineup, Dates And Venue

Sick New World 2025: What Is The Origin Of This Hard Rock Music Festival? Check...

What Is Amari Cooper’s Net Worth? Know His Salary As Cleveland Browns Trade Him To Buffalo Bills

What Is Amari Cooper’s Net Worth? Know His Salary As Cleveland Browns Trade Him To...

Israel Assures US Over Not Attacking Iranian Nuclear Or Oil Sites

Israel Assures US Over Not Attacking Iranian Nuclear Or Oil Sites

Lupita Nyong’o Gets Emotional After Remembering Late Chadwick Boseman: Grief Is Just Love With No Place To Put It

Lupita Nyong’o Gets Emotional After Remembering Late Chadwick Boseman: Grief Is Just Love With No...

Entertainment

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested? Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Got In BIG Trouble In LA Involving Visible Injuries

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested? Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Got In BIG Trouble In LA Involving

Sick New World 2025: What Is The Origin Of This Hard Rock Music Festival? Check Latest Lineup, Dates And Venue

Sick New World 2025: What Is The Origin Of This Hard Rock Music Festival? Check

Lupita Nyong’o Gets Emotional After Remembering Late Chadwick Boseman: Grief Is Just Love With No Place To Put It

Lupita Nyong’o Gets Emotional After Remembering Late Chadwick Boseman: Grief Is Just Love With No

Is Marvel Planning For Deadpool and Wolverine Sequel After Massive Success?

Is Marvel Planning For Deadpool and Wolverine Sequel After Massive Success?

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn Teases New Superman Character With Fresh Tease

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox