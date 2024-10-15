What Is The Cost Of Newly-Launched iPad Mini? Know Features And All About Apple Intelligence Support

In terms of design, the iPad Mini 7 is nearly identical to the previous iPad Mini 6, featuring an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone and 500 nits of brightness. Unfortunately, Apple continues to offer only a 60Hz refresh rate.

After more than three years, Apple has finally updated its most portable iPad lineup. Today, the company unveiled the iPad Mini 7, which is powered by the A17 Pro chipset and features Apple Intelligence support.

The A17 Pro chip, which was first introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro models, brings powerful capabilities to the Mini 7, including AI features like Writing Tools, Genmoji, and more. Here’s a closer look at the new iPad Mini 7 and what it offers.

iPad Mini 7 Specifications & Features

In terms of design, the iPad Mini 7 is nearly identical to the previous iPad Mini 6, featuring an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone and 500 nits of brightness. Unfortunately, Apple continues to offer only a 60Hz refresh rate.

The design and display remain largely unchanged, but the Mini 7 introduces a new magnetic charging area for the Apple Pencil Pro, making it more versatile and functional than previous models. The tablet retains the 12MP rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera in portrait orientation, which is practical for a device of this size.

While the design hasn’t been revamped, the real upgrades lie under the hood. Thanks to the A17 Pro chipset, the Mini 7 delivers outstanding performance and energy efficiency in a compact package. Compared to the iPad Mini 6, the new model offers a 30% improvement in CPU performance and up to a 25% boost in graphics.

Apple just announced a new iPad mini! – 8.3” Liquid Retina display

– A17 Pro chip

– Apple Intelligence support

– 2x faster Neural Engine than the previous-gen iPad mini

– Apple Pencil Pro support

– $499

– Releases on October 23 pic.twitter.com/BiFrU3aGta — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) October 15, 2024

What Is The Cost Of Newly-Launched iPad Mini?

The iPad Mini 7 Wi-Fi version starts at $499 with 128GB of storage, which is twice the storage of previous models at the same price. It is also available in 256GB and 512GB options.

The Wi-Fi and Cellular version is priced from $649. The Mini 7 will ship with iPadOS 18 and is available for pre-order starting today, with deliveries beginning as soon as tomorrow.

MUST READ: iPhone SE 4: What To Expect From Apple’s Upcoming Affordable Smartphone