Wednesday, December 18, 2024
What To Expect From OpenAI 2024: ChatGPT Upgrades, New Tools, And How To Watch Live

OpenAI's 2024 event promises thrilling updates on AI, such as demos of ChatGPT, the debut of Sora AI, and even early previews of GPT-4's successor. Live streams daily until December 23 will bring you up-to-date product announcements.

This December, OpenAI will spread some holiday cheer by hosting its “12 Days of OpenAI” livestream series. Running each weekday at 10 a.m. PT through December 23, the event promises some exciting announcements and product demos.

So far, OpenAI has rolled out a wave of new features: ChatGPT Pro, a premium subscription plan at $200 per month; the full version of its advanced “reasoning” o1 model along with the long-awaited public launch of its text-to-video tool-Sora. While it has launched Canvas, a collaborative workspace and integrations like ChatGPT in Apple Intelligence and real-time video capabilities for ChatGPT.

Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in and what to expect from the remaining sessions.

How To Watch Livestream?

OpenAI is airing its “12 Days of OpenAI” series live on its official YouTube channel. For those who like things more in real-time, OpenAI is also holding a live blog to capture all the major announcements as they come in. Miss a session? No worries: past streams are there for catching up on highlights.

What’s Next: OpenAI Holiday Announcements

Next session-This is when things get seriously groundbreaking. According to the Verge, one thing that’s going to take its toll is the text-to-video OpenAI tool called Sora AI. The tool in question has been under works for most of the year and will probably revolution the method of generating videos using artificial intelligence.

Another expected update is a Christmas-themed upgrade for ChatGPT Voice, which will include a Santa-inspired voice option and a festive snowflake design for the voice mode button.

Text-To-Video Generator: Sora

OpenAI’s Chief Technology Officer at the time, Mira Murati, hinted at the public release of Sora earlier this year during an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Initially previewed in February, Sora underwent a rigorous testing phase known as “Red Teaming.” This process involved stress-testing the tool to uncover potential biases, vulnerabilities, and harmful outputs, ensuring its readiness for widespread use.

Sora’s introduction is part of OpenAI’s broader push to expand generative AI capabilities beyond text and into multimedia formats.

Orion: The Next-Generation GPT Model

Another major development could be the unveiling of Orion, the highly anticipated successor to OpenAI’s GPT-4 model. According to reports, Orion is being trained using synthetic data powered by OpenAI’s o1-series reasoning models, positioning it as the company’s flagship product for the future of AI.

While its full release is due later this year, some people believe that OpenAI may preview some of the Orion capabilities during the ongoing livestream series.

Preview Of AI Agent

Besides these updates on ChatGPT and the launch of Sora, OpenAI is rumored to be working on an AI agent that will make history. This agent will be able to perform tasks autonomously on a computer, which is a great advancement in the ambitions of OpenAI to streamline workflows and enhance productivity through AI. The official launch of this agent is expected in 2025, but OpenAI might offer a sneak peek at it in December.

