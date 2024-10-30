51 Killed In Flash Flood In Spain, Videos Show Cars Swimming, Watch

At least 51 people have died as flash floods swept through Spain's eastern Valencia region following severe rainfall on Tuesday, submerging roads and inundating towns.

At least 51 people have died as flash floods swept through Spain’s eastern Valencia region following severe rainfall on Tuesday, submerging roads and inundating towns, regional authorities reported on Wednesday. Social media was flooded with videos showing people stranded, with some residents taking refuge in trees to escape the powerful water currents.

Valencia’s regional president, Carlos Mazon, addressed the crisis in a press briefing, revealing that several individuals remain isolated in areas inaccessible due to floodwaters. Local emergency services have urged citizens to avoid all road travel and to stay tuned to official updates.

This is not Normal!

We are seeing the cost of climate inaction- Stop funding Fossil Fuels.

Yesterday the city of #Valencia in #Spain had a taste of climate catastrophe.

Come to think of it, COP25 was held in Madrid Spain.#SpainFloods

Rodriguez Vini #BallonDor#Vote4Climate pic.twitter.com/5GR4rXVwAO

— Dr Michael Terungwa David #Vote4Climate #Food (@miketerungwa) October 30, 2024

Spain’s national weather agency, AEMET, has issued a red alert for Valencia as torrential rain continues to threaten the region. The towns of Turís and Utiel recorded some of the heaviest rainfall, with up to 200 mm (7.9 inches) in just a few hours.