Alike Ram Janmabhoomi, We Must Also Sort Krishna Janmbhoomi And Kashi, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delved into a range of topics, shedding light on his perspectives and the plans surrounding the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar: A Strategic Vision

Sarma enthusiastically echoed the BJP’s slogan “Ab ki baar 400 paar,” emphasizing the need for a substantial majority to implement significant changes. He highlighted the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a crucial step toward ensuring uniformity in India’s legal framework. Sarma pointed out that to achieve such a transformative policy, a strong mandate is essential, underscoring the necessity for the BJP to secure 400 seats in the upcoming elections. This, he believes, will pave the way for addressing other critical issues like the situation in PoK and bolstering India’s economy.

The Madarsa Debate

Addressing the contentious issue of banning madarsas, Sarma clarified his stance, stating that he does not intend to generalize all madarsas. However, he expressed concern that many such institutions limit the future prospects of Muslim children. He elaborated that children as young as five are placed in these religious schools, and by the time they reach their teenage years, they realize their career options are restricted to becoming religious preachers (‘mulla’) rather than professionals like doctors or engineers. This, he argued, leads to a sense of disillusionment and disassociation from the mainstream.

Clarifying Modi’s Stance on Muslim Reservations

Sarma also touched upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s previous statements on Muslim reservations in private contracts. He explained that the UPA government had once declared that Muslims should have the first right to resources in the country. This policy, according to Sarma, implies that Muslims already have a substantial share of reservations. He expressed concerns that extending this to private contracts would disproportionately favor one community. Aligning with Modi’s views, Sarma emphasized the importance of equitable distribution of opportunities across all communities.

Job Opportunities in Assam

When questioned about job opportunities in Assam, Sarma highlighted the significant progress made under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. He noted that substantial investments in infrastructure, startups, and various businesses have naturally led to the creation of a large labor force. Sarma underscored that these developments have opened up numerous employment opportunities for the people of Assam.

Controversial Remarks on Religious Sites

Sarma did not shy away from discussing his controversial remarks regarding the Krishna Janmbhoomi in Mathura and the Kashi project. He expressed a desire to see an end to the Hindu-Muslim rhetoric but also shared his disappointment at the presence of the Shahi Idgah mosque at the supposed birthplace of Lord Krishna. He believes that resolving the disputes over Krishna Janmbhoomi and Kashi, similar to the resolution of the Ram Janmbhoomi issue, is essential. Sarma called on Indian Muslims to acknowledge the historical damage done by figures like Aurangzeb, distinguishing them from more tolerant rulers like Akbar.

Reflecting on the Opposition

Concluding the interview, Sarma posed a poignant question about the current opposition, questioning whether it measures up to the standards set by leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He implied that today’s opposition lacks the constructive approach and vision that characterized Vajpayee’s era.

Through this candid and comprehensive interview, Himanta Biswa Sarma provided insights into his vision for India’s future, the importance of a strong mandate for the BJP, and his perspectives on various socio-political issues shaping the nation.