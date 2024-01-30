All-party meeting underway prior to Budget Session of Parliament

Ahead of Parliament’s Budget Session on Monday, an all-party meeting was called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. The Parliament Library building is the venue for the meeting. Wednesday’s address by President Droupadi Murmu will kick off the Budget Session. Depending on the demands of government business, the session may end on February 9.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Union Budget on Thursday.

The interim budget typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.

Prior to the budget announcement, the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), one of the leading trade associations, released a number of important recommendations. These include raising capital expenditures by 20% to Rs 12 lakh crores, creating a full-fledged Ministry of Investment, incorporating real estate, electricity, and petroleum into the GST and aiming for a 3-rate structure, and meeting disinvestment targets and laying out a three-year schedule for disinvestment.