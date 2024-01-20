Amit Shah: India to Eradicate Naxalism in Three Years Under PM Modi's Leadership

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence on Saturday that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will eliminate the problem of Naxalism within the next three years.

Speaking at the 60th Raising Day of Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) in Tezpur, Assam, Shah praised the bravery of SSB personnel in combating Naxalism. He acknowledged the pivotal role played by SSB, along with CRPF and BSF, in pushing the Naxal movement to the edge.

“I believe that in the next three years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country will completely get rid of the problem of Naxalism,” Shah remarked.

Highlighting the SSB’s contributions, Shah mentioned their involvement in border protection and their significant role in countering Naxalites in regions like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. He commended the bravery of SSB personnel, particularly during Naxal operations, and emphasized their critical role in maintaining security.

The Home Minister also acknowledged the sacrifices made by SSB personnel in Jammu and Kashmir while collaborating with other security forces to combat terrorism.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, the SSB has laid down their lives while fighting together with the CRPF, BSF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Indian Army against terrorists,” Shah stated.

The central government, recognizing the 60th Raising Day of SSB, released a postal stamp to honor the organization’s commitment to duty. Amit Shah affirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

“In the last nine years, Prime Minister Modi has taken several steps for the welfare of all the CAPFs, be it CRPF or all the other organizations deployed on the border like the SSB,” Shah noted.

Reflecting on the history of SSB, Shah highlighted its establishment in 1963 after the India-China war. He credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for implementing the ‘One Border One Force’ policy, with SSB dutifully protecting the India-Nepal border since 2001 and the India-Bhutan border since 2004.

The Union Home Minister attended the Raising Day ceremony alongside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the SSB Complex in Tezpur.