Andhra Pradesh To unveil Tallest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar

Today in Vijayawada, the Andhra Pradesh government will unveil the tallest statue of BR Ambedkar, the man credited with creating the Indian Constitution. The “Statue of Social Justice,” which rises 206 feet above the earth, will rank among the world’s 50 tallest sculptures; the highest statue is Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s “Statue of Unity.” The nearby state of Telangana is home to the second-tallest Ambedkar statue, at 175 feet tall.

The highest statue of Ambedkar outside of India was unveiled in Maryland, US, last year. The 19-foot-tall “Statue of Equality” was created by sculptor Ram Sutar, who was also responsible for creating the statue of Sardar Patel.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The 206-foot Mahashilpam of Ambedkar erected by our government in Vijayawada is a symbol not only for the state but for the country.”