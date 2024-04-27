Abu Dhabi Customs Highlights Intellectual Property's Impact On National Economic Growth In The UAE

Abu Dhabi Customs places significant emphasis on the intellectual property (IP) sector, recognizing its vital role in bolstering the national economy’s growth and improving its competitiveness on regional and global scales. They also acknowledge its connection to achieving sustainable development goals.

In collaboration with its partners, the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs hosted a discussion session focusing on intellectual property laws, copyright, and related rights in supporting poetic works, featuring poet Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Khatri.

This event was a highlight of Abu Dhabi Customs’ Intellectual Property Week, held from April 22nd to 30th, coinciding with World Intellectual Property Day on April 26th and centered around this year’s theme: “Intellectual Property and Sustainable Development Goals: Building Our Shared Future with Innovation and Creativity.”

The dialogue session, which saw participation from representatives of diverse government bodies, strategic partners, officials, and managers at Abu Dhabi Customs, delved into the societal impact of poetry, its role in promoting noble cultures and values, and the significance of intellectual property laws.

The session also shed light on the UAE’s efforts in safeguarding copyright and fostering creative and intellectual outputs, particularly in literature. These efforts include the development of robust intellectual property systems and legislation aligned with international standards, creating an environment conducive to creativity and innovation, and attracting creators and innovators globally.

