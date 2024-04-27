Tragedy Strikes Kenya: Over 70 Lives Lost In Flooding, Authorities Issue Urgent Evacuation Orders From Vulnerable Zones

In a tragic event at least 70 people have lost their lives due to floods in Kenya. Government officials have issued additional evacuation orders for residents in vulnerable areas due to continuous rainfall, as reported by CNN quoting a spokesperson.

In a post on X, Kenyan government spokesman Isaac Maigua Mwaura stated, “The official tally of fellow Kenyans who regrettably have lost their lives due to the flooding situation now stands at 70,” adding that this is “contrary to other figures.”

On Friday, a tragic incident occurred in Makueni County, southern Kenya, where a truck carrying individuals was swept away by floodwaters, as reported by the Kenyan Red Cross, labeling it as “a distressing incident.” The ongoing flooding has displaced over 13,300 households, causing destruction to 22 roads and affecting 26 schools. The Red Cross has conducted 302 rescues since heavy rainfall began in March. As per the Red Cross, flooding has impacted 26 out of Kenya’s 47 counties.

Kenyan President William Ruto announced on Thursday that he has instructed emergency teams to conduct mandatory evacuations of residents residing along riverbanks and other affected areas.

He said, “Unfortunately, we will have to move some of them even without them agreeing, because otherwise, they put themselves in danger.”

Ruto further said that he is working with multi-agency teams to “provide adequate support to all those in need and to move citizens who are in dangerous areas, that may be susceptible to floods, away from those areas.”

The Kenya Meteorological Department issued an advisory on Thursday, cautioning about ongoing heavy rainfall in various regions of Kenya, including Nairobi, with a predicted reduction in intensity by April 28. The flooding in East Africa has also affected Burundi and Tanzania. Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa reported on Thursday that flooding in the country has resulted in the deaths of at least 155 people.

