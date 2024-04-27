Tragedy Strikes Kenya: Over 70 Lives Lost In Flooding, Authorities Issue Urgent Evacuation Orders From Vulnerable Zones

In a tragic event at least 70 people have lost their lives due to floods in Kenya. Government officials have issued additional evacuation orders for residents in vulnerable areas due to continuous rainfall, as reported by CNN quoting a spokesperson.

In a post on X, Kenyan government spokesman Isaac Maigua Mwaura stated, “The official tally of fellow Kenyans who regrettably have lost their lives due to the flooding situation now stands at 70,” adding that this is “contrary to other figures.”

On Friday, a tragic incident occurred in Makueni County, southern Kenya, where a truck carrying individuals was swept away by floodwaters, as reported by the Kenyan Red Cross, labeling it as “a distressing incident.” The ongoing flooding has displaced over 13,300 households, causing destruction to 22 roads and affecting 26 schools. The Red Cross has conducted 302 rescues since heavy rainfall began in March. As per the Red Cross, flooding has impacted 26 out of Kenya’s 47 counties.

