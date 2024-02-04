Biden wins 1st Official Democratic Contest of US Presidential Race

US President Joe Biden rose to victory in the South Carolina Democratic primary. Biden says that he’d make competitor Donald Trump a ‘loser’ in November’s election.

Now in 2024, the people of South Carolina have spoken again and I do not doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the presidency again — and making Donald Trump a loser, again.

President Joe Biden won South Carolina’s Democratic primary, notching an overwhelming 2024 victory in the state that vaulted him to the White House four years ago.

Biden defeated the other Democrats on South Carolina’s ballot, including Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson.

The president’s campaign had invested heavily in driving up turnout for Biden, aiming to test-drive efforts to mobilize Black voters, who are a key part of the Democratic vote in South Carolina and central to Biden’s strategy for victory in November.