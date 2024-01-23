Bihar Agriculture Minister Unveils Post-Ram Temple Agenda, calls for focus on development

Amid nationwide jubilation over the Pran Pratishtha of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Bihar Agriculture Minister Kumar Sarvjeet took the opportunity on Monday to present a vision for the future of his state.

Extending congratulations on the occasion, Sarvjeet emphasized the universal reverence for Lord Ram, stating, “Everyone worships this Lord Ram, who belongs not to one but to the entire country and the world.”

However, he didn’t stop at celebratory remarks; the Minister articulated an agenda that combines political aspirations with potential divisiveness. Sarvjeet outlined a post-Ram Temple vision for Bihar that prioritizes social welfare over religious infrastructure.

He declared a commitment to providing homes for the homeless, generating employment opportunities for the youth, and fostering a nationwide dedication to education. Notably, he asserted that only after achieving these objectives would Bihar embark on the construction of “the country’s largest temple,” one that embraces all religions and castes.

“We will give the house to those who have lost it. We will employ the youth. We will light the lamp of knowledge. After that, we will build the country’s largest temple in Bihar. That temple will be for all castes and religions,” Sarvjeet stated.

He stressed the need to first accomplish critical social and economic goals: “First, let us achieve just one success: providing jobs to all the youth of the country. We will give houses to the poor and awaken the world of education,” added the Bihar Agriculture Minister.

Meanwhile, the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya continued with unbridled celebrations, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals. ‘Ram Nagri’ Ayodhya also witnessed a festive atmosphere, adorned with earthen lamps and crackers illuminating the night sky.

The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, now open to the public, stands as a symbol of cultural and spiritual significance. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, attended by representatives from various spiritual and religious sects, marked a historic moment in the ceremonial journey that commenced on January 16.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, built in the traditional Nagara style, boasts impressive dimensions and intricate sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled, gracing the sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor of the temple.