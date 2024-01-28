Bihar CM Nitish Kumar soon to meet Governor today: Sources

According to sources, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to meet with the Governor today amidst the ongoing political unrest in Bihar. According to sources, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has requested a meeting with the Governor this morning and is considering quitting the Mahagathbandhan administration. Speculations of a split between Mahagathbandhan and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar joining the NDA have been rife, despite the Bihar chief minister remaining silent about his next move.

Notably, the Bhartiya Janata Party will meet today at 9 am in Patna with its MLAs and MPs to discuss the state’s most recent political climate and develop a plan of action. The JD(U)-RJD-Congress coalition, which is currently in power in Bihar, is in danger of dissolving because Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may rejoin the NDA, from which he broke away to form the “mahagathbandhan” in 2022.

In Bihar, where there are 40 Lok Sabha members overall, the BJP has the most MPs (17). With 16 members, the JD(U), led by Nitish Kumar, has more support than the other NDA ally LJP, which is currently divided between Pashupati Kumar Paras and Chirag Paswan, uncle and nephew, who together hold six seats.

In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP’s 78; the JD(U)’s 45′ the Congress’s 19, the CPI (M-L)’s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)’s four seats, and the AIMIM’s one, plus one Independent legislator.

If Nitish crosses over, this would be the fourth time he would be switching sides.

However, the Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary set it aside, stating that the party’s high command has ‘no clue’ about it.