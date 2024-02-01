The Interim Budget 2024 was unveiled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday. She expressed optimism that the Central government’s good policies and efforts will enable the BJP to win back power for a third time in a row.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Union Finance Minister in her budget speech said, “Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our government based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate.”

She added further that the government has assisted 25 crore people to come out of multidimensional poverty in the last 10 years.

“In the second term, our government strengthened its vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas,” the Finance Minister said.

The Interim Budget 2024 was approved by the Union Cabinet, which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on Thursday. Before the Interim Budget was presented in Parliament, Prime Minister Modi presided over the cabinet meeting. The Finance Minister’s sixth and final budget of the Modi administration’s second term was unveiled today.

The interim budget will take care of the financial needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.

A full budget will be presented by the new government.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.