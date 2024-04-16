BSP Announces Eleven Candidates for Lok Sabha Polls in Uttar Pradesh, Fields Challenger Against PM Modi

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has unveiled its latest list of eleven candidates for the impending Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, marking a strategic move in the state’s political landscape. Among the notable nominations, Athar Jamal Lari emerges as the contender against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency, signaling a direct challenge to the incumbent leader.

The revised list also brings forth significant changes in the party’s roster of candidates. Shiv Prasad Yadav has been designated as the BSP’s candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, while Shrikala Singh, the wife of incarcerated politician Dhananjay Singh, secured the nomination for the Jaunpur constituency.

Other candidates announced include Muslim Khan for Budaun, Chhotelal Gangwar for Bareilly, Udraj Verma for Sultanpur, Kranti Pandey for Farrukhabad, Mayank Dwivedi for Banda, and Khwaja Shamsuddin for Domariaganj. Lallan Singh Yadav will represent the BSP in Ballia, while Umesh Kumar Singh will contest from Ghazipur.

In a significant strategic decision, the BSP has opted to pursue an independent electoral campaign in Uttar Pradesh, refraining from forming alliances with other political entities. This move underscores the party’s determination to assert its individuality and pursue its electoral objectives autonomously.

Previously, the BSP had announced its candidates for various constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aonla, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur.

Uttar Pradesh, renowned for its significant contribution of 80 Members of Parliament to the Lok Sabha, is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape of the country. With voting scheduled across seven phases, spanning from April 19 to May 13, the state is set to witness a decisive electoral process. The culmination of this electoral exercise will unfold on June 4, with the counting of votes determining the fate of political contenders across the region.