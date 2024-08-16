CBI Summons Four Doctors Amid Protests Over Kolkatha Rape-Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata has summoned four doctors from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday, as part of the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. The summons comes amid intensifying protests by the medical community across the nation.

Sources revealed that the CBI will interrogate these Post Graduate Trainees (PGTs) regarding the events on the night of the incident. Additionally, Sanjoy Roy, the accused in the case, has been taken from the CBI Special Crime Branch in Kolkata’s CGO complex for a medical examination.

The horrific incident has sparked widespread outrage, leading to protests by junior doctors and medical students across the country. In Hyderabad, doctors at Gandhi Hospital staged a demonstration, condemning the rape and murder. Dr. Priyanka, a doctor from Gandhi Hospital and originally from Kolkata, expressed her concerns over the escalating violence and the fear gripping her colleagues in Bengal. “Our friends and colleagues in Bengal are spending sleepless nights… Our fight will not end soon; it will continue and escalate if needed,” she stated.

In Delhi, junior doctors and medical students at RML Hospital also protested against the crime. Dr. Akash from RML Hospital urged the public and medical community to gather in large numbers at Nirman Bhavan to peacefully demand justice and the implementation of a Central Protection Act for healthcare workers. “We want to assure our colleagues in Bengal that they are not alone; doctors across the country stand in solidarity with them,” Dr. Akash said.

In response to the incident, the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) [SUCI (C)] called for a 12-hour general strike in Siliguri on Friday. The strike led to the closure of most shops and the disruption of normal life in the city. Dr. Shahriar Alam of SUCI (C) noted that the strike was a response to both the heinous crime and the subsequent vandalism at RG Kar Medical College, where “outsider goons” allegedly attacked doctors, nurses, and patients to destroy evidence.

In solidarity with the ongoing protests, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a nationwide withdrawal of services from 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, to 6 a.m. on Sunday, August 18. This move comes as the medical fraternity demands justice and stronger protection for healthcare workers.

The incident, which took place on August 9, has led to a wave of strikes and protests nationwide, highlighting the urgent need for safety measures in medical institutions across India.

(With ANI Inputs)

