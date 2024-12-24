Cyclone Alert Issued For Tamil Nadu & Puducherry As Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Expected This Christmas

Residents of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are bracing for heavy rains and thunderstorms, with a third-level cyclone alert issued for key coastal areas. Isolated heavy showers and severe thunderstorms are forecast for December 24 to December 28.

As Christmas approaches, the residents of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are gearing up for a turbulent holiday season, with the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issuing significant weather warnings. A third-level cyclone alert has been declared for key coastal areas, signaling potential disruptions from heavy rains and thunderstorms over the coming days.

Starting from December 24, isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit districts like Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry. As Christmas Day, December 25, arrives, thunderstorms with lightning will likely affect various regions, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal area. While some places will experience light to moderate rainfall, the primary concern remains the intensity of the thunderstorms that could bring significant disruptions.

The adverse weather is not expected to subside immediately. From December 26 to December 28, the region is forecasted to experience light to moderate rain in isolated areas across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. These ongoing rains are attributed to a cyclonic circulation forming over the southwest Bay of Bengal, situated near the northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh coastlines. The system’s development may lead to additional rainfall, particularly affecting areas that have already seen heavy downpours.

In preparation, the RMC has also raised a third-level cyclone alert for seven crucial ports in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ennore, Kattupalli, Puducherry, and Karaikal. This alert highlights the severity of the storm and urges authorities and residents to take precautionary measures, including securing property and avoiding unnecessary travel.

This new weather development comes in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, which wreaked havoc in the region from November 29 to December 1. The cyclone led to significant destruction, claiming 12 lives and flooding over 211,139 hectares of agricultural land, resulting in considerable financial losses for farmers. Although the current rains may offer relief from the region’s high temperatures, the threat of further disruption looms large.

Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely, issuing regular updates, and urging residents to stay informed about the latest forecasts. With the cyclone alert in place and unpredictable weather on the horizon, it is vital for everyone in the affected areas to remain alert and adhere to safety precautions to avoid any potential risks.

ALSO READ: What 4 Major Questions Cops Asked Allu Arjun In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case – Find Out Here!