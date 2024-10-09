Delhi: 21 Child Labourers Rescued by Police in Sadar Bazar Operation

19 children have been sent to Mukti Ashram Burari, and the two girls have been sent to Rainbow Girls Home at Kashmiri Gate.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday successfully rescued 21 children, including two girls, working at different shops at the Sadar Bazar in Delhi Cantonment. A rescue operation for child labour was carried out on October 8 by the Delhi Cantonment Tehsildar in the Sadar Bazar with the help of a non-governmental organization (NGO), the labor department, and the local police, as per officials.

A case has been registered by the police at the Delhi Cantonment Police station under Sections 74 and 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Sections 3 and 14 of the Child Labour Act.

In a similar rescue operation on October 3, a team from Vidisha Welfare Social Organisation (VWSO) Child Help Line and Government Railway Police (GRP) rescued 14 minors from being trapped into child labour. The Railway Police also arrested the contractor responsible for trafficking the children.

The incident came to the fore, when security officials were on a routine check on the Ahmedabad Express train at Ganjbasoda railway station.

GRP personnel found 10 children in suspicious circumstances, and VWSO team was informed, and upon counselling, it was revealed that the children were being trafficked from Bihar to Ahmedabad for child labour.

While speaking to ANI, a member of Vidisha Welfare Social Organization Deepa Sharma said, “While checking in the train, the Ganjbasoda RPF team found some children in suspicious condition. After getting information from the RPF team, the VWSO team reached Ganjbasoda and brought the children to Vidisha.”

“During counselling, it was revealed that the children were being taken from Bihar to Ahmedabad for child labour. 10 children were rescued in Vidisha, while the remaining 4 children could not be rescued because the train had left. Then our team rescued 4 children in Bhopal, added Deepa Sharma.

