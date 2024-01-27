Diamond XE Founder Ankit Singh Kimtee Discusses Vision Behind India's Largest Online Diamond Platform

In an insightful conversation with A Rated on NewsX, Diamond XE’s Founder and Director, Ankit Singh Kimtee, shed light on the journey of Diamond XE, India’s premier online platform for both natural and lab-grown diamonds. As the platform celebrates its first anniversary since launch, Ankit discussed the inspiration behind Diamond XE, the challenges faced, and the significant impact it has made on the conventional diamond industry.

Ankit Singh Kimtee explained that Diamond XE was conceived with a clear vision – to bring transparency to the diamond buying experience for consumers. Traditionally, buyers relied on their trusted jewelers without having a transparent source to compare prices in the market. Diamond XE aims to revolutionize this by providing a digital platform where consumers can access information about natural and lab-grown diamonds, empowering them with the knowledge to make informed decisions.

Ankit emphasized the role of lab-grown diamonds in revolutionizing the industry, stating that they have brought the exact right price to the consumer. Lab-grown diamonds have not only provided more affordable options but have also enabled consumers to compare prices and make more informed choices.

Ankit shared that the response from both jewelers and consumers has been overwhelmingly positive. The innovative concept of Diamond XE has been appreciated, especially considering the lack of mechanisms for consumers to know the actual market prices of diamonds before the platform’s inception.

Diamond XE distinguishes itself by its goal to create awareness and provide knowledge about the diamond industry and transparent pricing. With a vast inventory of over 8 lakh diamonds, the platform offers consumers a wide range of choices compared to the limited options available in traditional jewelry stores.

Ankit highlighted Diamond XE’s diverse product range, including rings, earrings, pendants, and a special section called DXE Lux, featuring diamonds worth millions of dollars. The platform also offers a unique bidding process, allowing consumers to purchase diamonds through auctions.

Recognizing the need for diamond education in India, Ankit stressed the importance of differentiating between natural and lab-grown diamonds. Diamond XE aims to empower customers with knowledge, dispelling common misconceptions and making diamond buying accessible to a broader audience.

Addressing concerns about online payments, Ankit reassured consumers that Diamond XE has collaborated with banks to ensure a secure and easy online payment process. Additionally, the platform’s return policy adds an extra layer of trust for consumers.

As the platform continues to grow, it stands as a testament to the power of innovation and technology in transforming traditional industries. Diamond XE has not only revolutionized the way diamonds are bought and sold but has also become a symbol of transparency and empowerment in the jewelry market.