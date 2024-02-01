FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Indian economy witnessed profound positive transformation over the past 10 years

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Indian economy has changed significantly for the better during the past ten years during the interim budget presentation on the floor of the Parliament.

“Indian economy witnessed profound positive transformation in the last 10 years,” said Sitharaman, while presenting #Budget2024 in the Parliament.

Presenting the Interim Budget for the fiscal year, Sitharaman highlighted the government’s commitment to inclusive development under the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas.”

“In the second term, our government strengthened its vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas,” stated Sitharaman, emphasizing the continuity of the government’s commitment to the welfare of all citizens.

She acknowledged that the once-in-a-century pandemic presented challenges, but pointed out that the nation successfully overcome them, advancing its efforts to create an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) dedicated to Panch Pran and establishing strong groundwork for the Amrit Kaal.

Sitharaman said, “The country overcame the challenges of once in a century pandemic to clang stride towards Atmanirbhar Bharat committed to Panch Pran and laid solid foundations for the Amrit Kaal”.

Addressing concerns about food security, Sitharaman announced the elimination of worries through the provision of free ration for 80 crore people.

“The worries about food has been eliminated through free ration for 80 crore people”, said Finance Minister.

The Finance Minister also highlighted the impact of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), emphasizing that savings through DBT channels have enabled more funds for the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, a welfare program for the economically disadvantaged.

“With the pursuit of Sabka Saath, the govt has assisted 25 crore people to get freedom from multidimensional poverty in last 10 years”, Sitharaman stated during her Budget speech.

The need to prioritize the following four pillars—the impoverished, women, youth, and annadatas (farmers)—was emphasized by the finance minister.