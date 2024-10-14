Hyundai IPO To Open Tomorrow: Check, Price, Review, Other Details

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Hyundai Motor India Limited is set to launch next week, opening for bids from October 15 to October 17, 2024. This IPO is anticipated to be the largest public issue in India, with the price range set between ₹1865 and ₹1960 per equity share. Hyundai aims to raise ₹27,870.16 crore through this 100% Offer for Sale (OFS).

The shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE. Currently, market observers note that the shares are trading at a premium of ₹74 in the grey market.

If successful, Hyundai’s IPO would surpass the previous record held by the Life Insurance Corporation of India, which raised $2.5 billion in 2022. It would also become the second-largest IPO globally this year, following Lineage Inc’s $5.1 billion IPO in July.

As India’s second-largest automaker after Maruti, Hyundai is focused on increasing its market share by expanding its SUV lineup. Additionally, the company plans to launch its first India-made electric vehicle early next year and introduce at least two gasoline-powered models tailored to the market starting in 2026.

Key Details:

IPO Price Range: The price band for the IPO is set between ₹1865 and ₹1960 per equity share. GMP: Shares are currently trading at a premium of ₹74 in the grey market. Lot Size: Investors can apply in lots, with one lot comprising 7 shares. Allotment Date: The share allocation is expected on October 18, 2024. Registrar: KFin Technologies has been appointed as the official registrar for this IPO. Lead Managers: The IPO is managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets, HSBC Securities, J.P. Morgan India, and Morgan Stanley India. Listing Date: The shares are anticipated to be listed on October 22, 2024, following the ‘T+3’ listing rule.

