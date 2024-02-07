Indian Student in Chicago Attacked, Family Urges Government for Help

An Indian student in Chicago, Syed Mazahir Ali, found himself in a harrowing situation as he was brutally attacked by robbers, leading to a distressing plea for help captured on video. Bleeding profusely from his nose and mouth, Ali’s desperate cries for assistance have sparked concern not only for his well-being but also for the safety of Indian students studying abroad.

In the aftermath of the incident, Ali’s family in Hyderabad has reached out to the Indian government, urging Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to intervene and facilitate proper medical treatment for him. His wife, Syeda Ruquliya Fatima Rizvi, expressed deep apprehension over her husband’s safety in the United States and implored authorities to enable her to travel to the US with their three minor children to be by his side during this challenging time.

.@DrSJaishankar Sir, One Syed Mazahir Ali from Hyderabad, Telangana pursuing Masters in IT from Indiana Weslay University was robbed & attacked on 4th Feb by four persons in Chicago, Since this attack Syed Mazahir Ali is under mental shock and is in need of help.Ask… pic.twitter.com/Cf2jeMAvPw — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) February 6, 2024

Ali, a master’s degree student at Indiana Wesleyan University, was reportedly pursued and attacked by a group of assailants near his residence in Chicago, as indicated by CCTV footage. In the video, he can be heard desperately appealing for help after being assaulted and left bleeding on the ground.

This alarming incident adds to a string of tragedies involving Indian students in the US. Recent reports have highlighted the deaths of four Indian-origin students, further amplifying concerns about the safety and security of Indian students studying abroad. The circumstances surrounding these incidents underscore the need for enhanced measures to safeguard the well-being of Indian students and address any underlying security issues they may face.

As Ali continues to recover from the traumatic attack, his family’s plea for assistance underscores the urgent need for swift action to ensure his safety and well-being, along with that of other Indian students pursuing their education overseas.