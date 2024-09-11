Internet Reacts As Earthquake Of 5.8 Magnitude Strikes Delhi & Other Regions

As the earthquake struck Delhi-NCR and other regions, netizens flocked to social media platform X to express their shock and fear. Many shared their personal experiences of the tremors, while others voiced their hopes for the safety and well-being of those affected by the disaster.

As the earthquake struck Delhi-NCR and other regions, netizens flocked to social media platform X to express their shock and fear. Many shared their personal experiences of the tremors, while others voiced their hopes for the safety and well-being of those affected by the disaster.

How People Reacted To Earthquake?

In the wake of the earthquake, netizens reacting differently to the incident. Here are some of the notable responses:

Other remembering the experience of earthquake, said ”This was quite of a jolt.”

Meanwhile, neighboring country Pakistan also responded to today’s earthquake experience, with one saying ”Earthquake in pakistan Sab thek hai???” Another echoing similar sentiments said ”Who all felt the earthquake in Islamabad?…I was driving, so I didn’t feel it”.

Earlier on September 11, tremors from a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Northern India.

According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).

In India, tremors from the earthquake were felt across Delhi-NCR, as well as in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.

While in Pakistan, the quake’s effects were observed in countries’ various cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Kamalia, Khanewal, Bhalwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Toba Tek Singh, Gujarat, Sargodha, and Jhang, among others.