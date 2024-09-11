Thursday, September 12, 2024

Internet Reacts As Earthquake Of 5.8 Magnitude Strikes Delhi & Other Regions

As the earthquake struck Delhi-NCR and other regions, netizens flocked to social media platform X to express their shock and fear. Many shared their personal experiences of the tremors, while others voiced their hopes for the safety and well-being of those affected by the disaster.

Internet Reacts As Earthquake Of 5.8 Magnitude Strikes Delhi & Other Regions

As the earthquake struck Delhi-NCR and other regions, netizens flocked to social media platform X to express their shock and fear. Many shared their personal experiences of the tremors, while others voiced their hopes for the safety and well-being of those affected by the disaster.

How People Reacted To Earthquake? 

In the wake of the earthquake, netizens reacting differently to the incident. Here are some of the notable responses:

Other remembering the experience of earthquake, said ”This was quite of a jolt.”

Meanwhile, neighboring country Pakistan also responded to today’s earthquake experience, with one saying  ”Earthquake in pakistan Sab thek hai???” Another echoing similar sentiments said ”Who all felt the earthquake in Islamabad?…I was driving, so I didn’t feel it”.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Experiences Tremors After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan

Earlier on September 11, tremors from a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Northern India.

According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).

In India, tremors from the earthquake were felt across Delhi-NCR, as well as in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Must Read: What Are Earthquake Swarms? 30 Seismic Events In Australia Reveal New Details

While in Pakistan, the quake’s effects were observed in countries’ various cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Kamalia, Khanewal, Bhalwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Toba Tek Singh, Gujarat, Sargodha, and Jhang, among others.

Tags:

delhi-ncr earthquake NewsX Pakistan

Recent Post

Sanjay Raut Slams Chief Justice Chandrachud For Attending Ganesh Aarti With PM Modi

Sanjay Raut Slams Chief Justice Chandrachud For Attending Ganesh Aarti With PM Modi

Union Cabinet Approves ₹10,900 Crore Scheme to Boost Electric Vehicle Adoption

Union Cabinet Approves ₹10,900 Crore Scheme to Boost Electric Vehicle Adoption

RG Kar Hospital Case: ED Raids Kolkata Home of Sandip Ghosh’s Father in RG Kar Hospital Case

RG Kar Hospital Case: ED Raids Kolkata Home of Sandip Ghosh’s Father in RG Kar...

Maharashtra CM Shinde Hosts Ganesh Aarti For International Diplomats

Maharashtra CM Shinde Hosts Ganesh Aarti For International Diplomats

Earth Commission’s New Report: Consumerism and Climate Crisis Threaten Humanity’s Equitable Future

Earth Commission’s New Report: Consumerism and Climate Crisis Threaten Humanity’s Equitable Future

Mamata Government And Kolkata Doctors Locked In Deadlock: Talks Fail Over Condition Dispute

Mamata Government And Kolkata Doctors Locked In Deadlock: Talks Fail Over Condition Dispute

Why Only Hindi? KTR Questions Amit Shah, Highlights Language Diversity

Why Only Hindi? KTR Questions Amit Shah, Highlights Language Diversity

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox