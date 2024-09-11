Delhi-NCR Experiences Tremors After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan

Mild tremors were experienced in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) following a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Pakistan on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Delhi and several north Indian states experienced mild tremors following a significant earthquake that struck Pakistan. The 5.8 magnitude quake had a notable impact across the region, extending its effects beyond the immediate vicinity.

Earthquake Details

The earthquake, with its epicenter approximately 25 kilometers southwest of Karor in Pakistan, occurred at a depth of 33 kilometers. This seismic event was also felt in major Pakistani cities, including Islamabad and Lahore, indicating its substantial reach and impact.

Tremors Felt Across North India

Residents in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir reported feeling the tremors. The seismic activity even reached as far as Afghanistan, showcasing the widespread nature of the quake’s effects. The tremors were a reminder of the region’s vulnerability to seismic disturbances.

Recent Seismic Activity

This earthquake is the second instance of significant seismic activity affecting Delhi and its surrounding areas within a short span of two weeks. On August 29, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Afghanistan at a depth of 255 kilometers. This recent series of earthquakes highlights the ongoing seismic activity in the region.

Delhi’s Seismic Vulnerability

Delhi’s geographical location places it in a seismically active zone, due to its proximity to the Himalayas. This makes the city particularly susceptible to earthquakes. The recent tremors serve as a reminder of the region’s vulnerability and the importance of preparedness for such seismic events.

As the region continues to experience seismic activity, authorities and residents are advised to remain vigilant and prepared for future occurrences.

