PM Modi Inaugurates Semicon 2024 In Greater Noida

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated SEMICON India 2024 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. During the event, PM Modi, accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also toured the exhibition.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated SEMICON India 2024 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. During the event, PM Modi, accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also toured the exhibition.

During the occasion, he also spoke to the attendees, emphasizing his vision of establishing India as a global leader in semiconductor design, manufacturing, and technology development.

India’s semiconductor sector is on the brink of a revolution, with breakthrough advancements set to transform the industry. Addressing the SEMICON India 2024.https://t.co/nPa3g5lAO4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2024

At the SEMICON India 2024 inauguration at the India Expo Mart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked, “India is now the 8th country globally to host this major semiconductor event. This is indeed the perfect moment to be in India. You are in the right place at the right time. In 21st-century India, the chips are always up. Today’s India promises the world that when challenges arise, you can rely on India.”

Also Read: PM Modi To Launch Semicon India 2024 Tomorrow

Brief Information On SEMICON 2024

Semicon 2024 is a three-day conference, which is being held at UP’s Greater Noida from September 11-13. The theme of the conference is ”Shaping the Semiconductor Future”.

This three-day conference aims to highlight India’s semiconductor strategy and policy, which seeks to establish the country as a global hub for semiconductor technology.

The event will feature top executives from leading global semiconductor companies and will unite international leaders, firms, and experts from the semiconductor industry.

Must Read: India Strengthens its Semiconductor Push with New Unit in Sanand