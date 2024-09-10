PM Modi To Launch Semicon India 2024 Tomorrow

On September 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate SEMICON India 2024 on Wednesday.

On September 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate SEMICON India 2024 on Wednesday.

This three-day conference will highlight India’s semiconductor strategy and its ambitions to become a global semiconductor hub.

Taking to X, PM Modi said “On September 11 at around 10:30 AM, I will inaugurate SEMICON India 2024. As India aims to become a world leader in semiconductor technology, SEMICON India will unite key players in the sector. This year’s theme is ‘Shaping the Semiconductor Future.”

At around 10:30 AM tomorrow, 11th September, I will inaugurate SEMICON India 2024. As India works towards becoming a hub in the world for semiconductors, SEMICON India brings together key stakeholders from the sector. The theme this year is ‘Shaping the Semiconductor Future.’… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2024

As per PIB, the event, marking India’s premier global semiconductor industry gathering, will be held from September 11 to 13 at India Expo Mart in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida.

This conference will feature over 250 exhibitors and 150 speakers. It will be attended by top executives from global semiconductor companies.

Also Read: Watch: PM Modi Chairs First Meeting Of Newly Formed ANRF

Meanwhile, India is committed to enhancing its semiconductor production capabilities and achieving self-reliance in this sector. The Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM), launched in December 2021, includes a Rs 76,000-crore chip incentive scheme and a 50 percent subsidy for setting up semiconductor plants.

Must Read: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP and PM Modi at US Event, Says “India Is A Union Of States,”Sparking Strong BJP Response