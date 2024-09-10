Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Watch: PM Modi Chairs First Meeting Of Newly Formed ANRF

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is recently chairing the first governing board meeting of the newly established ANRF (Anusandhan National Research Foundation) in New Delhi.

Watch The Video

This meeting also witnessed the presence of several senior officials, including the presence of senior scientific advisor Ajay Kumar Sood.

Additionally, it was also attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

This foundation meeting aims to serve as a leading body for guiding scientific research in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).

About ANRF

Meanwhile, the ANRF (Anusandhan National Research Foundation) was established based on the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020.

Its purpose is to cultivate a culture of research and innovation throughout the nation’s universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories.

